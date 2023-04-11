Visualnet Media Inc. Becomes a Zerify Reseller and Adds Rosa & Co. LLC as a New Client

EDISON, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that Visualnet Media has become a Zerify Reseller. Additionally, Visualnet Media is proud to welcome Rosa & CO. LLC as a new client, who will be using Zerify Meet to comply with compliance requirements.



“Visualnet Media in one of the nation’s leading Security Hosting and IT Managed Service solution providers,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Their solution enables an entire corporate structure to be run remotely via their Secure Hosting facilities with the latest secure and compliant technology and solutions by custom tailoring each companies’ programs and needs with security always being baked into the infrastructure. Visualnet distinguishes itself from the competition by prepping companies for GDPR, PCI and HIPAA Compliance and running all company solutions from their facilities.”

“Rosa & Co. LLC has recently undergone a full migration of its IT platform with Visualnet Media, Inc in order to be GDPR and PCI compliant,” says Heather Bingham Rosa Director of Operations. “Through this process, we were introduced to Zerify by Visualnet Media, as a very viable option for running the company and client meetings. Because the industry is moving to a highly stringent requirement due to European regulations, Rosa needed a solution that would provide the level of security required by the industry. Rosa plans to use Zerify as its main video conferencing software for internal and external company meetings.”

“Adding Zerify Meet to our Secure infrastructure to deliver PCI, HIPAA and GDPR Compliant Network ecosystems via our Multi-State Secure Hosting facilities footprint, will help us deliver one of the most comprehensive solutions for the modern remote workplace,” says Visualnet Media, Inc.’s CEO and Chief Technical Officer Greg Wilson.

“Zerify finally solves the security Issue for compliance allowing Visualnet Remote workers an alternative to unsecure Video and screen sharing platforms at the remote workspace by allowing for secure connections for Video, Audio and Screen Sharing via their impressive 2 factor authentication systems in both compliant Desktop and Mobile solution’s,” says Wilson.

“As a reseller for Zerify, Visualnet Media can now offer their clients a range of compliance solutions, including the Zerify Platform, which enables businesses to streamline their compliance processes and improve overall efficiency. With Zerify’s cutting-edge technology and Visualnet Medias expertise in network security, businesses can now access a complete suite of solutions to meet the compliance needs,” says Kay.

To learn more about Visualnet Media, go to: http://www.visualnetmedia.com/

To learn more about Zerify Defender, go to: https://www.zerify.com/



About Visualnet Media, Inc:

Serving customers since 2002, Visualnet Media is a full-service SOC Compliant Hosting Facility and Managed Security Service Provider helping solve technology challenges for any size business. Our Cloud based managed products and Hosting Facilities offer you the latest and most advanced technology for Interior and Perimeter Hosted and local Network defense solutions.

We specialize in Hosting your Remote Desktops, Servers, Applications, Data Files and Email in our Secure Hosting Facility. We have hosting plans in which you can utilize our Servers, or we can host your Servers in our Facility or we can build out your own Independent Hosting Facility and manage the entire process for you as well as manage the facility after completion of your project. We have been in business for 21 years providing our customers with trusted solutions from their local area networks to their web-based presence. We specialize in Cyber Security in all our designs and can safely and effectively migrate your business into the Cloud as well as assist you in maintaining your local area network securely with our Firewall and Managed Security Solutions. Have a project you need help with? Call us today with your project. We look forward to hearing from you! Get secure managed hosting, migrate your legacy applications, develop new solutions and learn about all that the Cloud and our Hosted Facility and Solutions can provide for you and your company.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact,

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641