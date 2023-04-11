Dayton Children's Hospital Bridges Epic Hyperdrive Migration with PortalGuard® IAM Cloud to Expand its Utilization of BIO-key Identity-Bound Biometrics

DAYTON, Ohio and WALL, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that its longstanding customer Dayton Children's Hospital will add BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS® platform to expand its existing BIO-key biometric authentication investment as it migrates from Epic Systems’ legacy Hyperspace application to the new browser-based Hyperdrive end-user application interface. PortalGuard’s standards-based integration with Hyperdrive allows Dayton Children’s to continue enjoying BIO-key’s streamlined biometric authentication user experience for Epic security without re-enrollment or adoption of more cumbersome, shareable, and expensive multi-factor authentication solutions.

Hyperdrive is Epic’s new browser-based application platform intended to replace its client-server Citrix-based Hyperspace end-user interface. Hyperdrive’s browser-based access improves security, makes deploying and updating applications easier and allows for more choice in third-party authentication providers. All Epic customers must migrate to Hyperdrive by the November 2023 release deadline. BIO-key’s PortalGuard cloud solution fully supports Hyperdrive’s modern authentication approach through its industry-standard SAML Identity Provider (IdP) capabilities. PortalGuard’s seventeen authentication factor choices include WEB-key fingerprint authentication, the same core BIO-key biometric authentication platform that thousands of Dayton Children’s users are already enrolled in and familiar with through BIO-key’s ID Director for Epic, a direct Epic Hyperspace integration. Additionally, by moving to PortalGuard as their IdP, other hospital applications can be configured to leverage PortalGuard for biometric authentication through its support for SAML, OAUTH, and OpenID Connect standard IdP integration options.

For over a decade, BIO-key’s ID Director for Epic enhanced Hyperspace to add simple and secure biometric authentication for Epic-based hospital systems in Ohio and around the US, fully compliant with Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substance (EPCS) authentication regulations. Since 2011, Dayton Children’s Hospital has trusted BIO-key biometric software and hardware to secure and streamline its users’ login experience for Epic, and it wanted to leverage its investment in BIO-key’s superior Epic sign-in user experience and maintain a consistent user experience to simplify the Hyperdrive migration.

"Many of BIO-key’s hospital customers use Epic, and most are already in Hyperdrive migration engagements with our technical team," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "BIO-key’s unique identity-bound biometric capabilities have become a strong competitive advantage for us in healthcare because they create a long-lasting, personalized biometric authentication experience users prefer and are independent of phones, workstations, or tokens. Shared workstations are common in hospitals, yet most MFA solutions do not address them effectively, resulting in potential vulnerabilities due to token or card sharing, often committed in the name of expediency. BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics allows its hospital customers to cost-effectively leverage a phoneless, tokenless, and cardless authentication experience that users prefer because it strikes the proper balance between security and convenience."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

