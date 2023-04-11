Accumen Wins Healthcare Company of the Year

Scottsdale, AZ, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen is pleased to announce its recognition as Healthcare Company of the Year 2022. Accumen received this award from The Healthcare Insights, which features the most phenomenal healthcare companies from the various healthcare segments that have played a pivotal role in the dramatic growth of the healthcare sector.

“We chose Accumen based on their lab and clinical transformation methodologies, and 3D medical image post-processing services. This comprehensive offering really set the brand apart from the competition,” Mia Wilson, Content Director, The Healthcare Insights.

Accumen enables hospitals and health systems to do what they do best – provide the best in patient care and services. Accumen partners directly with healthcare leaders to respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations creating cost savings in supply chain, clinical transformation around anemia management and blood health, reducing length of stay, saving nursing hours, and reducing complications. Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues.

Accumen won this award based on a number of successes, including overcoming COVID’s long-lasting effects and optimizing health system labs. With over 1,000 healthcare systems and more than 4,000 physicians and clinics, Accumen resolved challenges and supported hospital partners during COVID, understanding the dynamic challenges and demands put upon clinical and leadership staff. To-date, Accumen’s targeted best-in-class solutions have generated over $300M in total cost savings for customers, 15-25% in average client bottom-line lab cost savings, and over $130M in annualized supply chain expense savings.

Accumen also features 3DR Labs, the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S., which provides 24/7/365 access to more than 200 expert radiologic technologists. 3DR Labs provides services to hundreds of hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices, with turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes. For a comprehensive list of Accumen’s offerings, visit Accumen.com.

“With the goal of always improving patient outcomes, clinicians and healthcare executives now have insights into their lab operations and blood utilization metrics thanks to the Accumen technology. Further, Accumen is excited for what the future of healthcare holds, particularly when it comes to making healthcare better, faster,” said BG Porter, Chief Executive Officer, Accumen.

You learn more about the award, here.



About Accumen Inc.

Accumen enables hospitals, health systems, and independent labs respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Louisville, KY and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com