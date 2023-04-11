EG 427 announces issuance of the first 2 patents for its HSV-based gene therapy treatment

Issued European and Japanese patents cover herpes simplex virus (HSV) vectors selectively inhibiting subtype of sensory neurons

Related initial therapeutic indications encompass multiple bladder conditions with a first focus on neurogenic detrusor overactivity

PARIS, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicine solutions based on its unique non-replicative HSV-1 vector platform, announced today the issuance of its two first patents in Europe and Japan.

These patents were filed by Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ) and Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and exclusively licensed on a worldwide basis by SATT Paris-Saclay to EG 427. Both patents claim long-term expression of a transgene of interest under the control of a cell-specific promotor enabling selective silencing of neurotransmission.

“These patents will provide EG 427’s first product, EG110A, with broad protection, together with still pending complementing applications,” said Alberto Epstein, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of EG 427 and co-inventor. “The broad claims of these patents are a clear recognition of the innovative nature of our research and development activities and are the stepping stones to further applications expanding our proprietary position around herpes-based vector modulation of a specific set of neuron’s signaling functions.”

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer added, “Our lead asset, EG110A, targets the inhibition of Type C sensory neuronal activity and has a first potential indication in neurogenic detrusor overactivity. We expect it to be in the clinic in early 2024. Our highly unique and innovative approach to the treatment of this condition aims at providing patients with a comprehensive, long-term treatment for their bladder management, through a highly selective molecular biologic approach overcoming the drawbacks of current therapies for this underserved condition.”

These first grants pave the way for a complementing set of patents filed by EG 427 to protect both its products and manufacturing process based on its unique approach using non-replicative HSV-based vectors.

About EG 427

EG427 has developed a unique, non-replicative Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 (nrHSV-1) based vector platform. It delivers, with pinpoint precision, highly selective, durable expression of disease modifying transgenes. We take advantage of it to design new treatments of peripheral nervous system disorders and beyond.

Our lead asset, EG110A, targets the silencing of type-C sensory neurons. It is first being developed in urology indications. Our earlier stage products are focused on modifying the neurotransmission of other subsets of neurons. Furthermore, we are building the necessary manufacturing efficiency to bring genomic medicine to more prevalent, high medical need indications.

Our HQ and labs are located in Paris, France. We have currently raised over USD 15 million.

For more information check our website at www.eg427.com and follows us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eg427/

About SATT Paris-Saclay

From innovating concepts to practical applications, SATT Paris-Saclay (Technology Transfer Accelerator Office) invests in disrupting technologies coming out of its territory’s research labs to accelerate their level of technological maturity and secure their entry into the markets. As a TTO for Université Paris-Saclay, CNRS and Institut Polytechnique de Paris, SATT generates business competitivity and creates a strong dynamic around deeptech innovations, boosting competitivity. SATT’s experts support researchers before project funding, to define the most appropriate industrial transfer strategy. Most demanded services include market opportunity study or IP portfolio analysis. SATT offers services dedicated to further industrial strategies of open-innovation and technological scouting. It also addresses companies who wish to exploit an innovation already funded by SATT or engage in specific developments with a lab supported by funds from SATT. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.satt-paris-saclay.fr/en/home.