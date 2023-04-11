Harsco Corporation Names Jeffrey Beswick President, Clean Earth Division

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Beswick to Senior Vice President and President, Clean Earth, effective May 1, 2023. He will be a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership team.



Mr. Beswick joins Clean Earth after spending nearly 30 years in the environmental services industry, most recently as the Chief Commercial Officer at Valicor Environmental Services. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer (U.S. Operations) of Tradebe Environmental Services. In this role, Mr. Beswick was responsible for 28 locations, 10 waste management facilities and more than 900 employees. Under his leadership, the company recorded its highest year over year earnings growth, successfully completed two acquisitions, and instituted safety and environmental compliance initiatives resulting in significant decreases in injury rates. Prior to serving as CEO, he held progressive leadership positions, including Executive Vice President, Sales and Services, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Regional Sales. Mr. Beswick also brings his experience as Vice President, Recycling at Clean Harbors Environmental Services to Clean Earth.

“Jeff has a proven track record of success throughout his career,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harsco Corporation. “He is an accomplished leader who has led large, highly regulated businesses with expertise in driving growth and transformation. I am pleased to welcome Jeff to Clean Earth, and I am confident that his industry knowledge, relentless pursuit of safety and compliance, and high impact leadership style will be an asset to our division.”

Mr. Beswick graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Services from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

He succeeds Jim Bell, who returned to the industry from retirement last July to serve as Interim Senior Vice President and President, Clean Earth. Mr. Bell will leave the division in late summer after transitioning Mr. Beswick into his new role.

“I want to thank Jim for his many contributions as our Interim President of Clean Earth during some difficult industry challenges,” said Mr. Grasberger. “In the third quarter last year, under Jim’s management, the division recorded its best quarter ever under Harsco ownership. He made a great impact on our culture and business in a short period of time.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global, market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based at Two Logan Square, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.