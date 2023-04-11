Remote Launches 2023 Remote Influencer Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote , the leader in building, managing and supporting global, distributed workforces, has today released its third annual report highlighting the most influential people in the world of remote and hybrid work.

The 2023 Remote Influencer Report, which was created as a resource for companies developing their remote and hybrid working practices, as well as for workers who want to pursue a remote career, names 150 of the most impactful global thinkers and leaders in the future of work.

This year, Remote has for the first time partnered with a team of expert judges for the evaluation process of the report:

Darren Murph , VP, Workplace Design and Remote Experience at Andela

, VP, Workplace Design and Remote Experience at Andela Monica H. Kang , Founder and CEO of InnovatorsBox and author of Rethinking Creativity

, Founder and CEO of InnovatorsBox and author of Rethinking Creativity Chase Warrington , Head of Remote at Doist



The research team scoured traditional and social media to identify people making an impact in the world of remote work, as well as inviting nominations from across Remote's global network of remote work advocates. The three judges then whittled down Remote’s long list into the top 50 people in three categories that capture the evolution of remote work:

Innovators - those who paved the way for remote work.

- those who paved the way for remote work. Enablers - those who make remote work possible today.

- those who make remote work possible today. Accelerators - those who influence what our working world will look like in the future.



Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote and member of the judging panel, said: “The foundation for building a remote working culture has improved a lot, but we are still far from a world where this working model is standard and accessible to all. This new third edition of the Remote Influencer Report is the ultimate guide to the most influential and inspiring thought-leaders in the world of remote work, celebrating both the pioneers who paved the way long before the remote work model was the norm, and those who continue to show us the way forward today.”

The full list is not ranked, but includes 150 pioneering thinkers and leaders from more than 20 countries, including:

Innovators (judge: Darren Murph)

1. Anne Bibb, Founder and CEO, Remote Evolution

2. Meghan Biro, Founder and CEO, Talent Culture

3. David Blay Tapia, Co-Founder, Escuela de Trabajo Remoto

4. Nick Bloom, Professor of Economics, Stanford University

5. Egor Borushko, Co-Founder and Producer, Running Remote Conference

6. John Boudreau, Sr. Research Scientist & Professor Emeritus, University of Southern California

7. Jordan Carroll, Founder, The Remote Job Club

8. Molood Ceccarelli, Founder and CEO, Remote Forever

9. Bryan Chaney, Vice President Internal Communications & Talent Brand, Crunchyroll | Co-Founder; Board Co-Chair, Talent Brand Alliance

10. Sascha Connor, Founder & CEO, Virtual Work Inside

Enablers (judge: Monica H. Kang)

11. Andreas Klinger, Investor, Remote First Capital

12. Anna Makovnikova, Group Product Manager, Toggl

13. Brittnee Bond, Founder & Remote Work Consultant, Remote Collective | Coworking and Coliving Consultant, Bond Works

14. Chris Herd, Founder & CEO, Firstbase

15. Chris Cerra, Founder, RemoteBase

16. Danielle Farage, Director of Growth & Marketing, Café | Advisor, Digital Nomad Expo

17. Dorota Piotrowska, VP People and Organization Development, HCM Deck

18. Gary A. Bolles, Chair for the Future of Work, Singularity University | Author, "The Next Rules of Work"

19. Godspower Eseurhobo, Program Tech Product Manager, CLEAR Global | Founder, AfriSplash Remotely

20. Ivan Zhao, Founder, Notion

Accelerators (judge: Chase Warrington)

21. Alejandra Reynoso, Co-Founder & Product Manager, Nomada Latam

22. Alexander Westerdahl, HRBP & VP of HR, Spotify

23. Ali Greene, Co-Founder & Co-Author, Remote Works Book

24. Ali Pruitt, Remote Work-Life Balance Coach

25. Angela Gaylor, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Insight Partners

26. Annie Dean, VP of Team Anywhere, Atlassian

27. Ashley Rader Sell, Director, Remote Workforce Solutions, Cleveland Clinic

28. Ben Marks, Founder & CEO, The #WorkAnywhere Campaign

29. Brent Hyder, President & Chief People Officer, Salesforce

30. Cali Williams Yost, Founder and CEO, Flex+Strategy Group

