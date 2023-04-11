MMIT Announces Finalists of the Eighth-Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Yardley, PA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, has announced the finalists of its eighth Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

MMIT hosts the annual Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Payer/PBM, Hospital and Health System, Independent and Retail. The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from quarterly Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction surveys.

The finalists are:

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

AcariaHealth™ Specialty Pharmacy

CHI Health

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy™ (formerly Humana Specialty Pharmacy)

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Parkview Health Specialty Pharmacy

Qualitas® Specialty Pharmacy

Vanderbilt Health Specialty Pharmacy

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Parkway Specialty Pharmacy

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Publix Specialty Pharmacy

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

“In a competitive pharmacy market, these finalists are leading by example,” said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. “The Patient Choice Awards honor their commitment to patient access and reliable, personable service.”

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of patient access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the “why” of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.

