HII Awarded $1.3 Billion Contract to Support U.S. Africa Command’s Life-Saving Operations

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded the $1.3 billion U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) Personnel Recovery Enterprise Services and Solutions (PRESS) task order.



The ASTRO task order, issued by the General Services Administration’s Federal Systems Integration and Management (FEDSIM) Center, has a one-year base period with six one-year options.

“The PRESS mission goes hand-in-hand with HII’s mission to support and deliver all-domain solutions that create the advantage for the Combatant Commands in their mission to protect our national security around the world,” said Andy Green, president of Mission Technologies. “We are proud to partner with USAFRICOM to provide life-saving operations to the women and men who serve our nation.”

With PRESS, HII will provide a large-scale, lifesaving network of medical, rotary, and fixed wing solutions to support the USAFRICOM’s Warfighter Recovery Network.

Since 2021, HII has successfully supported 91 casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) missions across East Africa area of operations under Personnel Recovery and Casualty Evacuation Services (PR/CASEVAC) task order.

A graphic accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-contract-support-u-s-africa-command-life-saving-operations/.

“This award recognizes our significant CASEVAC experience operating in Africa with our medical and platform providers, as well as our expertise in managing complex and dynamic systems in austere environments,” said Garry Schwartz, president of HII’s Mission Technologies C5ISR business group. “We are proud to be their selected industry partner in supporting such an important mission.”

HII’s support will help reduce evacuation response and transport timelines and improve execution efficiency with the objective of maximizing the survival rates of personnel in the USAFRICOM Area of Responsibility.

