Well+Good Debuts New Beauty Podcast

‘Routine Rundown’ Launches in Partnership with Dove Hair

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand, today announced the launch of its new podcast, Routine Rundown. In the new show, Well+Good Senior Beauty Editor Zoe Weiner gives listeners a peek into the beauty and wellness routines of some of the best in the beauty industry, including top dermatologists, founders, hair stylists, and celebrities. Routine Rundown is launching in partnership with Dove Hair.



Each episode of Routine Rundown talks through the latest industry trends, helps listeners discover new products, and reveals how each guest’s routine affects their overall well-being. The podcast aims to start a larger conversation around the connections between beauty and wellness by understanding the why behind the routine of each guest.

“There’s been a shift in the last few years where the age-old adage of ‘look good, feel good’ has been flipped,” said Weiner. “‘Beauty’ itself has become a form of self care, and the routine or the journey is the point of it all. We’re excited to showcase the many ways beauty and wellness have become intertwined in Routine Rundown.”

Starting April 10, new episodes of Routine Rundown will be released on Mondays and Thursdays and available wherever you get podcasts. Routine Rundown is launching in tandem with The Weekly Rundown on social media, where Weiner will share her favorite products from the podcast, and a dedicated newsletter to Well+Good’s subscribers. For more information and to listen to the podcast, visit Routine Rundown here.

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a leading health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good seeks to help people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for their lives. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also has a successful flagship podcast, The Well+Good Podcast, and creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

