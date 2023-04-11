GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. TO REPORT REVENUES AND EARNINGS FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2023

Tulsa, OK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the nine and three months ended February 28, 2023, for Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET.



Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings and discussion of operations. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 800-225-9448, or Direct or International Number, 203-518-9708. A Q&A session will be available.

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a world leader in the manufacturing, leasing, and sale of high-quality recycled plastic pallets. The company's patented pallets have unique design features that make them stronger, more durable, and easier to handle than traditional wood pallets. Greystone's pallets are made from recycled plastic and can be reused multiple times, making them an eco-friendly alternative to wood pallets.

