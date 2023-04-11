GitGuardian Launches Honeytoken

PARIS, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitGuardian , a leading code security solution provider, announced today the launch of its new Honeytoken module. The module provides intrusion detection, code leakage detection and helps companies secure their software supply chains against attackers targeting Source Control Management (SCM) systems, Continuous Integration Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, and software artifact registries.



"Honeytoken is a significant addition to our code and supply chain security platform," said Eric Fourrier, CEO of GitGuardian. "It enables organizations to detect intrusions in their DevOps environments effectively. Security teams can now easily monitor their honeytokens and prioritize their secrets incidents within the same centralized console. We are excited to offer this new capability to our customers as we continue to enhance our platform's capabilities to secure their SDLC and software supply chain."

With attackers increasingly targeting components in the software supply chain as entry points, GitGuardian's Honeytoken offers a proactive and pragmatic approach to detect and limit the impact of data breaches. Honeytokens look like real credentials, but don't grant access to actual customer data, instead only triggering alerts that report the intruder's IP address. Users can place them anywhere across their SDLC system, including code repositories, third-party apps like CI/CD pipelines, Docker images, project management systems, cloud infrastructure, or even developer laptops.

On average, it takes 327 days to identify a data breach. This proactive method reduces the breach detection time to a few minutes and helps protect the SDLC against potential intrusions. The key aspect of the approach lies in its simplicity, enabling security teams to address this complex problem of identifying a breach without the need to develop an entire deception system. With just a few lines of code, Honeytoken can effectively deceive attackers, making it an efficient and easy-to-use solution.

Last year, GitGuardian launched ggcanary , a free, open-source project that enables organizations to deploy honeytokens in their codebase or configuration files to detect intrusions in their DevOps environments. With the new Honeytoken module built on top of it, users can create, deploy and manage honeytokens on a larger enterprise scale and secure thousands of code repositories simultaneously. On the GitGuardian platform, users can see which repositories are protected by honeytokens and which ones, if any, have been triggered.

Eric added, “Honeytoken will also provide code leakage detection. GitGuardian monitors public GitHub in real time for leaked secrets and sends pro bono alerts to developers. So when users place honeytokens in their code, GitGuardian can determine if it has been leaked on the public GitHub. This ability sets GitGuardian apart from its competitors and will enable companies to significantly reduce the impact of breaches like the ones disclosed by Twitter, LastPass, Okta, Slack, and others. We will do a live demo of the Honeytoken capabilities at RSA to demonstrate in real-time how effectively Honeytoken can alert when source code leaks occur.”

And we're not stopping here. We plan to automate the dissemination of honeytokens in the SDLC, making it easier to roll out this technology at scale. We will provide shift-left capabilities in the future and expand the use of honeytokens beyond AppSec. This will involve providing the GitGuardian CLI tool, ggshield , to developers, so they can create honeytokens, place them in code repositories and the software supply chain.”

In its ongoing efforts to build a code security platform for the DevOps generation, GitGuardian is actively adding new capabilities to its platform. Honeytoken is the second one after Infrastructure as Code (IaC) at the end of last year. Honeytoken will be first available on demand to existing customers, and then quickly rolled out in GA.

At GitGuardian, security is not a privilege, but a necessity that should be available to everyone. The company has a strong product-led growth (PLG) philosophy, and any GitGuardian user can get free honeytokens to try out the new offering.

Additional resources

SaaS Sentinel is a new GitGuardian lab project leveraging Honeytoken. It is designed to detect supply chain breaches from SaaS providers. Subscription is free.

GitGuardian - Website

About GitGuardian

GitGuardian is the leader in automated secrets detection. The company has raised a $56M total investment from Eurazeo, Sapphire, Balderton, and notable tech entrepreneurs like Scott Chacon, co-founder of GitHub, and Solomon Hykes, co-founder of Docker.

GitGuardian Internal Monitoring helps organizations detect and fix vulnerabilities in source code at every step of the software development lifecycle. With GitGuardian’s policy engine, security teams can monitor and enforce rules across their VCS, DevOps tools, and infrastructure-as-code configurations.

Widely adopted by developer communities, GitGuardian is used by over 300 thousand developers and is the #1 app in the security category on the GitHub Marketplace. Leading companies, including Instacart, Snowflake, Orange, Iress, Mirantis, Maven Wave, Payfit, and Bouygues Telecom, also trust GitGuardian.

GitGuardian brings security and development teams together with automated remediation playbooks and collaboration features to resolve incidents quickly and thoroughly. Organizations can achieve higher incident closing rates and shorter fix times by pulling developers closer to the remediation process.

Please visit the official website to learn more.