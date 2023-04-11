R2 Technologies Receives Expanded FDA Clearances, Launches Backbar Treatment Kit to Broaden Patient and Provider Reach, and Announces Allies of Skin Partnership

DUBLIN, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), the world leader in CryoAesthetics™ technology and the creator of Glacial® Rx, the first-to-market in-office precision cooling treatments targeting the reduction of inflammation and removal of benign lesions, announces three new FDA clearances to enhance patient outcomes.



The new FDA clearances include minimizing pain, inflammation, and thermal injury when paired with laser and dermatological treatments and providing topical anesthetic relief of injections, reducing patient discomfort.

The R2 team has also partnered with the renowned skincare company, Allies of Skin, to launch a multi-patient backbar treatment kit, delivering more treatments with less waste and reduced packaging. The new backbar kit will also increase cost savings for practices and create a better experience for both the providers and patients. Allies of Skin uses science-driven formulations and clinically-proven ingredients to drive patient results. Founder, Nicolas Travis says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Glacial team and marrying our supercharged clinical formulations with their FDA-proven proprietary technology for visible skin brightening results you can see and feel.”

“The new labeling combined with our Allies of Skin partnership and the launch of the multi-patient backbar treatment kit allows us to increase the versatility of our treatment to better serve our patients and providers,” says Tim Holt, R2’s Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 10,000 patients treated, Glacial Rx is trending high on patient satisfaction as it maintains a 100% Worth-It score on RealSelf and continues to see impressive patient results. In an effort to optimize the treatment experience and add to the platform’s modalities, Glacial Rx is continuing efforts to further develop treatment protocols.

“Glacial Rx is redefining how CryoAesthetics™ technology is used to treat skin inflammation and aesthetic providers and our patients are taking notice,” said Dr. Dendy Engelman, a NY-based board-certified dermatologist. “Our team is excited to support R2 Technologies as it continues to challenge the aesthetics industry status quo.”

To learn more about the Glacial Rx customizable platform, treatment offerings, and providers, visit GlacialSkin.com .

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetics medical devices, including the Glacial platform for precision contact cooling of the skin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and also brighten dark spots. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners and the brand’s scientiﬁc founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

