Fobi Appoints Former ABI (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Executive David Nicholls As Vice President of Liquor Beverage

Nicholls to drive the company's global growth strategy and execution in the liquor beverage industry.



VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Nicholls as VP of Liquor Beverage. The new addition to the company’s senior management team will bring immense credibility and industry expertise to the company's focus on its global liquor beverage strategy.

NICHOLLS BRINGS 15 YEARS OF PROVEN EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING, ADVERTISING, & LEADERSHIP AT LEADING MANUFACTURERS ABI & MOLSON COORS

In his time at Labatt Brewing (ABI), David was recognized twice for exceeding expectations in achieving company growth. David's successful strategies and expertise have been demonstrated at ABI (Anheuser-Busch InBev), where he facilitated the launch of Bud Light Lime in Canada. David has also worked with top-tier global brands such as Stella Artois, providing him with many opportunities to build out entirely new craft brands. Additionally, David spent over five years on the management team at Granville Island Brewing, where he played a key role in identifying the brand’s full potential within Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Most recently, David took the helm at Vancouver Island Brewing to turn around a struggling legacy brand. To help drive the business’s long-term growth, David implemented a new strategic vision that enabled the brewery to optimize its operations, drive cross-collaboration across the organization, and further empower its employees.

David Nicholls, VP of Liquor Beverage of Fobi, states: “I'm very excited to join the team at Fobi as they help digitally transform and future-proof businesses everywhere. As a former business leader and marketer, I know that your resources are your most prized possessions—when you don't have a clear line of sight on metrics, you're just flying blind.

I'm excited to now bring that clarity to the liquor industry while collaborating with customers to create a fully-connected benefit cycle. Throughout my career, I've strived for this level of performance clarity for my own brands, and now with Fobi, I’ll be making that dream a reality for many liquor business operators.”

NEW ADDITION FURTHER STRENGTHENS FOBI’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM & COMPANY’S GROWTH IN LUCRATIVE INDUSTRY

The addition of David Nicholls as VP of Liquor Beverage is another strategic move by Fobi to strengthen its growing senior management team, while providing greater depth and focus on a key industry that has proven to be extremely lucrative for the company. Fobi recently signed a $10 million license agreement BevWorks Brands Inc. to help accelerate the beverage manufacturer’s growth and consolidation strategy in alcohol and alcohol replacement markets.

David’s accomplishments speak volumes about the extensive credibility and respect within the alcoholic beverage industry, which will provide Fobi with new key opportunities for advancing its growth strategy across data monetization, marketing activation, retailer strategy, and increased value to the customer experience.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “David brings extensive experience and credibility in the liquor industry, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for as we continue to build out the liquor and data side of our business. As we focus on scaling our footprint and technology solutions for the alcohol and beverage market, especially having signed our recent license agreement with BevWorks Brands, I look forward to seeing the significant value and achievements David will bring to the table as VP of Liquor Beverage.”

The Company continues to work diligently towards closing of the Company's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Passworks S.A. Subject to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent thereto, the Company expects closing to occur during the month of April.

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

