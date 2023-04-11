BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC BDPT) Announces the Appointment of Flying C Bar Ranch Therapy Division as Its Exclusive Marketing Agent for Its LiveStock Impact Line of Performance Equine and Pet Supplements

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the exclusive marketing agreement with Flying C Bar Ranch (FCBR) Therapy Division to market its LiveStock Impact line of performance equine and pet supplements. The global pet supplements market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., states, “There are several important reasons why BioAdaptives is very pleased, at this time, to enter into an exclusive marketing agreement with the premier Flying C Bar Ranch (FCBR) Therapy Division: BioAdaptives has been collaborating with FCBR for more than five years to develop and test market safe and effective performance animal and pet supplements. FCBR has demonstrated crucial, unparalleled, intimate knowledge of our products, resulting in effective marketing strategies to reach consumers for our Equine and Canine supplements. Further, FCBR has shown consumers specific product benefits, for most breeds, related to competitive activities such as Racing, Rodeo, Cutting, Dressage, and Polo, as well as general health and rejuvenation effects for all animals including pets. FCBR has the expertise, reputation, and core customer loyalty to not only enhance direct sales but also to expand affiliate marketing while providing critical intel for new products in our pipeline. This marketing agreement significantly strengthens the collaborative and synergistic effort to expand our Livestock Impact Division platform. This addition allows the Company to explore new products, including botanical drugs and related developments.”

Denise Colclasure, FCBR Therapy Division, stated, “I am very excited about joining in the growth of Livestock Impact, Inc. and given the opportunity to introduce to others these all-natural supplements that have proven their effectiveness not only in our everyday operation here at the Flying C Bar Ranch Performance Horses, but also our sale prepping, therapy and dealing with overall nutritional issues. Livestock Impact has improved the FCBR personal equine program since being released in 2019 and has definitely proven the effectiveness of being supplemented daily on many top performance horses in the cutting, reining, rodeo and the horse racing industry across the country. Nutritionally sound horses are happy horses; happy horses are consistently winning horses. Livestock Impact has definitely given these equine athletes a winning advantage.”

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

