Catamaran Bio Announces Preclinical Data from Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy Pipeline for Solid Tumors to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Two allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapies demonstrate significant efficacy in tumor xenograft models



Data underscore potential of TAILWIND® platform to create effective CAR-NK treatments for solid tumors

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catamaran Bio , Inc., a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced new data demonstrating preclinical pharmacology and in vivo efficacy from the Company’s two CAR-NK cell therapies in solid tumors have been selected for poster presentations during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

“The data we’ll share at AACR demonstrate the strength of our TAILWIND® platform to design and manufacture highly effective, unique and differentiated CAR-NK products,” said Vipin Suri, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Catamaran Bio. “We can efficiently manufacture multi-functional CAR-NK products which have demonstrated significant efficacy in solid tumor xenograft models. These advances are part of our continuing progress toward the clinic and lay the foundation for our first in-human studies in solid tumors to begin in 2024.”

Both posters will be presented on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 1:30-5:00 p.m. ET during the PO.IM01.02 - Natural Killer and Natural Killer T Cell-based Cellular Therapies poster session. Details of the presentations are as follows:

CAT-248, an allogeneic CD70-directed CAR-NK cell therapy effectively controls CD70-positive tumor xenografts

Highlights from the presentation supporting Catamaran’s lead program, CAT-248, include:

Demonstration that CAT-248 significantly reduces growth of 786-O renal cell carcinoma xenografts in both intraperitoneal and subcutaneous in vivo models

Use of a novel, single-step engineering solution for simultaneous, non-viral delivery of a CAR, TGFβ dominant-negative receptor (DNR) and secreted IL-15 in combination with CRISPR/Cas9 knockout of CD70 in primary human peripheral blood NK cells to prevent fratricide

Evidence that the incorporation of a TGFβ DNR provides protection from TGFβ-mediated immunosuppression

The use of secreted IL-15 leads to enhanced NK cell persistence

These data establish CAT-248 as a highly differentiated CAR-NK cell therapy with the potential to provide durable responses in renal cell carcinoma and other CD70-expressing cancers.

CAT-179, an allogeneic NK cell product expressing HER2-CAR, IL-15 and TGFβ dominant negative receptor, durably regresses HER2-expressing xenograft tumors in mice

Highlights of data from Catamaran’s second CAR-NK cell therapy construct engineered using its TAILWIND® platform include:

Demonstration that a single dose of TAILWIND ® -engineered CAR-NK cells induces durable regression in multiple HER2 xenograft models

-engineered CAR-NK cells induces durable regression in multiple HER2 xenograft models Functional persistence is conferred by the components engineered into the cell (TGFβ DNR and secreted IL-15) via the TAILWIND ® process

process Engineered NK cells effectively infiltrate tumor tissue

Novel PK/PD analysis demonstrating a direct linkage between NK cell numbers, IL-15 levels and efficacy

These results demonstrate the ability of CAT-179 to infiltrate and regress tumors in multiple in vivo models, and support further development of CAT-179 for the treatment of HER2+ solid tumors.

Both posters will be available on the Catamaran Bio website upon commencement of the meeting.

