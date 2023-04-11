Stryve Foods Announces Nationwide Brand Expansion of Vacadillos Products Throughout U.S. 7-Eleven Stores

PLANO, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), the premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos continues to expand distribution nationwide.



Vacadillos, the fastest growing brand in the meat snacks category delivering on-trend Latin inspired offerings, is capitalizing on its momentum and has expanded its presence with the rollout of its newest products. Vacadillos’ newest flavor of Carne Seca, Chipotle Honey, is seasoned with bold flavors using ingredients that consumers know. These thinly sliced strips of flavorful steak, air-dried and seasoned to perfection, bring the ultimate blend of sweet and heat to the franchise.

In addition, the Company’s research and development team has created NEW air-dried meat sticks in popular Chili Lime and Habanero flavors. These breakthroughs will delight consumers with superior taste to compliment the healthy delivery from the Company’s innovative air-dried processes. All three items are now available nationwide at leading convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, in a feature display dedicated to the brand.

“Our mission at Stryve Foods has been about expanding the meat snack category with better-for-you options, while setting a new, higher standard of taste. We are excited to partner with 7-Eleven as we bring innovative, customer favorite solutions that enable category growth,” said Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer of Stryve Foods.





About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos is a healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that is planned to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve air-dried products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Stryve; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook; (vii) risks around the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207 or 817-778-8339

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de01f4a6-30de-48c7-99d2-6beabdf44115