Recce Pharmaceuticals to be Granted New Anti-Viral Patent in Australia for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Australian Patent Office issued notification of intent to grant Recce a new family four patent, “Process for Preparation of Biologically Active Copolymer,” with expiry in 2041.



“We would like to thank the Australian Patent Office for this notification of intent, which further validates the potential of our new class of anti-infectives to help patients with a broad range of bacterial and viral infections,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceutical. “Once granted, we will have over 40 patents worldwide, with our pipeline on track to be protected until at least January 2041.”

The Australian Patent is expected to grant claims relating to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), including:

Process for the preparation of RECCE ® anti-infectives

anti-infectives Use of R327/R529 for the treatment of disease, particularly in the treatment of bacterial and viral infections Specifically, further validating RECCE ® anti-infectives from studies in burn wounds, urinary tract infections, gonorrhea, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and more (bacterial/viral pathogen examples below)

Administration by oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery, or by injection (into the bloodstream, intramuscular, and/or intravenous)

Administration may also be applied as an aerosol, gel, topical foam, or ointment (or impregnated into a dressing for application to skin or mucous membranes for transdermal or transmucosal delivery)



This is the first of Recce’s wholly-owned family four patents accepted with the intention to grant, with Patent Cooperation Treaty Country (PCT) patent submissions in respective stages of review.

Bacterial Pathogens Covered in Family Four

Specific examples of bacterial infections that may be caused by a select group of bacteria consist of Proteus species, Serratia species, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Neisseria meningitidis, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative Staphylococcus species, Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Enterococcus species.

Viral Pathogens Covered in Family Four

Viral infections that may be caused by a range of viruses, such as coated viruses (e.g., lipid-coated viruses), include herpes, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cytomegalovirus, and influenza. Preferably, the viral infection treated and/or controlled by the method of the invention may be HSV-1, HSV-2, varicella zoster virus (in the form of chicken pox or shingles), HCMV, EBV, herpes 6, herpes 7, herpes 8, and SARS-CoV-2. Other examples include influenza A, Ross River virus, and coronaviruses, including those responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media & Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Relations (USA & EU)

Guillame van Renterghem

LifeSci Advisors

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com