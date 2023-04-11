Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on April 18, 2023

Shanghai, China, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (“Intchains” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ICG), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on April 18, 2023 (9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on April 19, 2023).

To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for dial-in access.



Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: April 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Conference ID Intchains Group Limited

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until April 25, 2023. The dial-in for the replay is +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is No.4872097.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website at https://intchains.com/.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products consist of high-performance ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency as well as ancillary software and hardware, which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” Platform, which allows the Company to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.intchains.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Email: ir@intchains.com

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1(917) 609 0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com