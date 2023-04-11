Vimeo Names Mark Carter As First Chief Information Security Officer as it Advances its Enterprise Video Solutions

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, the world's most innovative video experience platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Carter as Chief Information Security Officer. Carter has 25 years of extensive technical and SaaS experience, including serving as the Executive Vice President of Security at Salesforce, CISO at Tesla, General Manager at Amazon Web Services, Director of Payment Platforms at PayPal, and holding senior engineering and product management roles at Google and Microsoft. He will oversee security, compliance, and risk management at Vimeo.



Carter has dedicated his career to leading teams within information security, risk and compliance, security, big data, distributed systems, IoT, and machine learning. He is also an entrepreneur who has co-founded successful startups including Widenet (Acquired by Netvision) and Genioos. Carter will bring his deep expertise to enhance and differentiate Vimeo’s offering in enterprise video in strategic areas like compliance automation, secure software development life cycle, supply chain management, zero trust, and product security.

“Video is quickly becoming an essential part of how every business operates. Trust, security, and compliance will be pivotal to providing intelligent and scalable solutions for Vimeo’s growing enterprise customer base,” said Carter. “I have led security at some of the largest and most sophisticated technology companies in the world, and am thrilled to join a platform that is doing truly innovative work to elevate how we connect and communicate in the future.”

“Information security remains a top priority as Vimeo continues to power high-quality video experiences and integrate modern solutions like AI into our ever-expanding video toolkit,” said Narendra Venkataraman, Chief Technology Officer of Vimeo. “This is a new role at Vimeo and Mark is a seasoned professional in this space. His reputable work in security and compliance has profoundly impacted the industry and we are excited to welcome him aboard.”

