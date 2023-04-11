Nata De Coco Market is predicted to reach US$ 1.35 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nata de coco market is expected to touch US$ 1.35 billion by the end of 2033, advancing at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The general public's perspective of human health and modern diets has altered considerably in recent years. People favor fast food that is low in nutrients, notably dietary fiber, as their lifestyles change. The shortage of dietary fiber is one of the factors contributing to the increasing incidence of various diseases such as colon cancer, coronary heart disease, obesity, diabetes, etc. As a result, efforts to introduce fiber-rich functional meals must be encouraged. Nata, a high-fiber food, can be utilized as an alternative fiber source.

Get FREE PDF Sample Copy of Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8477

Nata de coco is a Filipino specialty prepared from fermented coconut water and often served as a dessert. It develops into a jelly-like substance with a chewy, soft, and gelatinous texture after days of fermentation. Plain nata de coco is pale white and nearly translucent in color, with a neutral flavor, and is typically sliced into large cubes. Nata de coco first appeared in the Philippines and quickly spread throughout Southeast Asia. It is now available in a variety of shapes and flavors, and while it can be eaten pure, it is more commonly found in fruit salads, ice cream, yogurts, and drinks.

Nata de coco is considered a nutritious food due to its richness. It is high in fiber, which boosts digestion and contains fewer calories than comparable desserts. The increased demand for nutritious and natural food products is driving the demand for and consumption of nata de coco. Due to the health advantages connected with the consumption of nata de coco in the form of more fiber and fewer calories, there has been an increase in product demand.

Key Companies Profiled in This report

Hainan Yeguo Foods

Schmecken Agro Food Products

Siva Foods

HTK Foods

Happy Alliance



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8477



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nata de coco market amounted to US$ 800 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for nata de coco is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The nata de coco market is set to garner US$ 1.35 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market for nata de coco.

“The market is steadily expanding as a result of shifting consumer purchasing habits, increasing health concerns, and consumers' readiness to pay higher prices for healthy food products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is leading the global market for nata de coco, followed by Europe and North America. Japan and South Korea are developing markets for nata de coco in the region due to the increasing popularity of nata de coco in these countries.

Europe is experiencing steady growth in the global market due to growing demand for nata de coco-based desserts and puddings in the United Kingdom and Germany. Moreover, the United States is pushing the North American market growth due to expanding Hispanic population and increasing acceptance of nata de coco.

Key Segments of Nata De Coco Industry Research

By Product Type : Juice Drinks Jelly Drinks Jellies Puddings

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets Supermarkets e-Commerce

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Buy this Premium Research Report (170 Pages PDF, Charts, Tables & Figures):

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8477

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nata de coco market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (juice drinks, jelly drinks, jellies, puddings) and distribution channel (hypermarkets, supermarkets, e-Commerce), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Sweet Biscuits Market Outlook: The global sweet biscuits market is valued at US$ 109 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Jerky Snacks Market Size: The global jerky snacks market is valued at US$ 715 Million in 2023. As per this new study by Fact.MR, global demand for jerky snacks is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Organic Foods & Beverages Market Outlook: The value of the global organic foods & beverages market is US$ 258 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach US$ 970 billion by 2032-end, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 14.1% through 2032.

Canned Fruits Market Latest Trends: The value of the global canned fruits market is US$ 9.8 billion in 2022, which is projected to climb to US$ 12 billion by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of 2% through 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube