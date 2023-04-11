Global Silver Oxide Battery Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $25.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global silver oxide battery market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Silver oxide battery is composed of zinc and silver oxide, and it is also called silver-zinc battery. Silver oxide battery have good shelf life, stable discharge voltage, and operates over a broad temperature range. It is commonly used in calculators, film cameras, watches, medical instruments, cash registers, onboard microcomputers, measuring instruments, and sensors.

Silver oxide battery has a broad array of application in electronic devices and appliances, and this is a major factor that is expected to drive growth of the global silver oxide market. However, high cost of raw materials such as silver is expected to hinder growth of the global silver oxide market.



Small silver oxide batteries are used in low power LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) watches, calculator displays, and cameras. Big silver oxide batteries are used in military and aerospace applications, owing to its high performance such as excellent tolerance for high current load.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Asia Pacific generated one-half of export sales of Swiss watches in 2022, and was a major growth driver for Swiss watches, and this is expected to drive silver oxide battery market growth in this region, as silver oxide batteries are used in analogue and digital watches.



Advantages of silver oxide batteries include high operating voltage, flatter discharge curve, resistance to vibration, shock resistant, and availability in varying voltages and sizes is one of the major factor that is expected to drive global silver oxide battery market growth. Applications of small button silver oxide batteries in digital and analog watches, calculators, toys, and portable electronics is also propelling growth of the global silver oxide battery market.

Furthermore, large customized silver oxide batteries are used in aerospace applications and military applications such as missiles, submarines, and torpedoes, and this is also expected to boost global silver oxide battery market growth.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global silver oxide battery market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Seiko Instruments Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Renata SA, Camelion Battery, and Varta AG

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global silver oxide battery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global silver oxide battery market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD18.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD25.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application:

Toys

Medical Equipment

Electronics

Others (Defense and Aerospace, etc.)

Global Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

