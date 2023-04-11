Wilson Blanchard Volunteers Warm Spirits Of Those In Need At Coldest Night Fundraising Event

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard (WB), an Associa company and leading provider of condominium and strata community management services throughout Ontario, recently volunteered at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event. This annual, family friendly walk event is held in multiple cities throughout Canada to raise money for local charities assisting people in need. WB volunteers were stationed along the route to keep those walking in the event on track and provide encouragement! The company’s Waterloo regional office team volunteered at the Cambridge area event that raised $51,015. The Hamilton office team participated in the Hamilton Mountain event, which raised a total of $135,771.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winter family friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Since 2011, the event has raised more than $57 million across Canada in 166 communities – 100% of net proceeds stay local to support CNOY charity partners. Team up, fundraise, walk, and gather for good... because it’s cold out there. To learn more about CNOY or to volunteer, please visit https://cnoy.org/home.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual, company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

“I’m extremely proud of all our team members who volunteered at this year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event,” said Wilson Blanchard Branch President Brad Wells, RCM, RPA®, CMCA®. “To come out and show their support in such challenging weather conditions says a great deal about their character and commitment to helping others in need.”

