Global Environmental Test Chambers Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing

The global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$775 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$419.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022 Country 2020 2021 2022

Environmental Test Chamber Businesses Resume Activity Following COVID-19-Induced Downswing

Environmental Test Chambers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Environmental Test Chambers : A Prelude

Working Principle

Major Use Cases of Environmental Test Chambers

Types of Environmental Test Chambers

Applications of Environmental Testing Chambers

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in Battery Testing Domain

Rising Significance of Battery Testing

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Test Chambers: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber

Aersopace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental Test Chambers

Staged Recovery in Aviation Sector to Drive Resurgence in Demand

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Number of Satellites in Orbit as of January 2021

Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019

Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of Automotive Industry

Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momen

Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025

Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers: Global Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market Prospects

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market

IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Number of 5G Connections Worldwide (in Million): 2020-2025

Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type

Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with Environmental Testing

Textile Applications: An Expanding Market

Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry

