Global Environmental Test Chambers Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Test Chambers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$775 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Temperature & Humidity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$419.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -
- Angelantoni Test Technologies S.R.L
- Binder GmbH
- Climatic Testing Systems, Inc.
- Climats
- CM Envirosystems Private Limited
- Controlled Environments Limited
- Eckel Noise Control Technologies
- EMCOR Group Inc.
- Envsin Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd.
- ESPEC Corporation
- Hanse Environmental Inc.
- Hastest Solutions Inc.
- Konrad Technologies GmbH
- Memmert GmbH + Co. KG
- Presto Group
- Russells Technical Products
- Scientific Climate Systems
- Terra Universal. Inc.
- Thermal Product Solutions
- Thermotron Industries
- Weiss Technik UK Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|387
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$775 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022 Country 2020 2021 2022
- Environmental Test Chamber Businesses Resume Activity Following COVID-19-Induced Downswing
- Environmental Test Chambers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Environmental Test Chambers : A Prelude
- Working Principle
- Major Use Cases of Environmental Test Chambers
- Types of Environmental Test Chambers
- Applications of Environmental Testing Chambers
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of Pharmaceutical Industry
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in Battery Testing Domain
- Rising Significance of Battery Testing
- Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Test Chambers: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber
- Aersopace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental Test Chambers
- Staged Recovery in Aviation Sector to Drive Resurgence in Demand
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
- New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand
- Number of Satellites in Orbit as of January 2021
- Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019
- Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of Automotive Industry
- Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing
- Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momen
- Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025
- Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
- Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix
- Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers: Global Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market Prospects
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market
- IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth
- Number of 5G Connections Worldwide (in Million): 2020-2025
- Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with Environmental Testing
- Textile Applications: An Expanding Market
- Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkimtp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment