The global autonomous agriculture equipment market was valued at $10.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $28.54 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 21.65% during 2022-2027

The autonomous agriculture equipment market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market.An increase in the adoption of automated machinery and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others is expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2027.



An autonomous tractor is the most important hardware component used in modern agriculture operations.



• Autonomous agriculture or farming is the use of autonomous or self-driving machinery and equipment in agriculture. This involves the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, GPS, and other systems to enable farm equipment to operate without direct human control or guidance. Autonomous farming equipment can include tractors, combines, harvesters, and other machinery that are used in various farming operations. These machines can be programmed to perform specific tasks, such as planting, harvesting, tilling, and spraying, without the need for human intervention.

• The use of autonomous agriculture equipment has a positive impact on agriculture operations and livestock farming. These technologies offer benefits such as increased efficiency and productivity, water saving, reduced costs, data collection and analysis, increased safety, better sustainability, and others. In addition, autonomous agriculture equipment helps farmers to better understand important factors such as water, topography, orientation, vegetation, and soil analysis.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, research & development has slowed down owing to the lack of funding, halted manufacturing activities, and raw material supply chain disruptions. In addition, the positive impact of COVID-19 has been seen in autonomous farming solutions adoption, such as autonomous tractors, robots, drones, harvesters, planters, and sensors by farmers owing to the lack of workers, which is resulted in an increase in demand for autonomous agriculture equipment worldwide.



The global autonomous agriculture equipment market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by harvesting.The desire to reduce costs and increase profitability and the increasing costs of labor and other inputs are the key factors expected to drive the growth of this segment globally.



This is followed by the spraying segment, which accounts for the second-largest share in the autonomous agriculture equipment market due to the need for more efficient and targeted use of chemicals, the desire to reduce costs and increase profitability, and concerns about worker safety and environmental impact.



Based on products, the robot segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027.Agriculture robot is increasingly used in various farming operations such as weed control, planting, harvesting, and soil analysis.



In addition, with the increasing adoption of intelligent or autonomous robots integrated with sensors and navigation systems, computer vision is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous agriculture equipment market worldwide. Moreover, an increase in penetration of integrated hardware and software technologies is expected to increase the production and efficiency of farms, which in turn is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.



North America generated the highest revenue of $3,218.3 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an increase in the adoption of autonomous agriculture equipment such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, irrigation systems, and other automation and control systems. In addition, the increased adoption of digital technologies for modern farm machinery in efficient crop production in the region, along with the rise in popularity of indoor farming owing to urbanization. In addition, the North America region is also anticipated to grow at a faster rate.



Recent Developments in Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market



• In December 2022, CNH Industrial NV introduced new driverless tillage and driver-assist harvest solutions under the brand names of CASE IH and New Holland. This strategy has enhanced the product portfolio of the company in the market.

• In June 2022, AgXeed launched a new four-wheeled 75hp autonomous tractor. This new product, named Agbot 2,055W4 is specifically suited for seed-bed preparation, sowing, and mechanical weeding.

• In January 2022, in an announcement, Deere & Company revealed a fully autonomous tractor ready for large-scale production. Deere’s 8R tractor combines a TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies.

• In May 2022, the acquisition of JCA Industries, Inc. by AGCO Corporation hastened the delivery of autonomous systems and machine automation by AGCO Corporation, which increased farmer productivity. With the goal of converting existing machines into autonomous ones, this acquisition assisted AGCO Corporation in becoming the undisputed market leader in the retrofit machinery sector.



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different types of products which are available for deployment in advanced farming applications.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different product types by application (planting, harvesting, spraying, and others).



Hardware solutions, such as autonomous tractors, planters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and robots, are most widely used in modern agriculture practices. Therefore, autonomous agriculture equipment will be a moderate investment and high revenue-generating product in the coming years, owing to the rise in investment toward climate-smart agriculture practices across the globe.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global autonomous agriculture equipment market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as acquisition, partnership, agreement, business expansion, and product launches. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the autonomous agriculture equipment market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agriculture equipment manufacturers that are engaged in providing automated farming solutions to farmers and other agriculture service companies.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



