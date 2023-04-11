Global Microcarriers Strategic Business Report 2023: Ballooning VC Investments in the Biotech Space Drives Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcarriers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Microcarriers estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $449.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Microcarriers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$449.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$697.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Microcarrier - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Gradual Transition to Cell Based Production, Growing Demand for Cell Based Vaccines Fuels Market Growth

Vaccines Crucial Role in Tackling Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases Presents Demand Opportunities in the Market: Global Vaccines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2022

Strong Demand for Biologics and Emerging Opportunities for Biosimilars Influence Market Prospects

Increasing Demand for Biologics Driven by Continuous Investments Extends Growth in the Market: Global Biologics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023

Expanding Biosimilars Capabilities in Asia Pacific Triggers Demand in the Market

Rising Demand for Biosimilars in Asia Ramps up Market Prospects: Total Number of Biosimilars in Pipeline by Country (2018)

Pressing Need for Cost Effective Cell Production in Stem Cell and Gene Therapies Boosts Market Demand

With Cancer Related Conditions on the Rise in Asia, Ensuing Demand for Stem Cell and Gene Therapies Spurs Growth in the Global Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of New Cancer Cases by Geographic Region for the Year 2018

Ballooning VC Investments in the Biotech Space Drives Growth in the Market

Global Investment (In US$ Billion) in Biotech Space for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Promise Cost Effective Cell Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez68xi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment