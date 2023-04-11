US Nuclear’s Unique Monitors Can Help With Mitigation in Case of any Release From Fukushima’s 880 Tons of Radioactive Debris

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The next large earthquake could bring very bad news- new images from inside the Fukushima nuclear reactor show significant damage to the foundation and have sparked new concerns about the safety of the melted down reactor, containment of the highly radioactive fuel, and the daunting task of ultimately decommissioning and cleaning up the disaster. Earthquake resistance of the structure and leakage of the radioactive material are the main concerns, and US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) novel real-time radiation in water monitors could prove pivotal in monitoring the situation and any potential releases of radioactive contamination.

The latest findings were conducted by TEPCO at the end of March using underwater robotic probes to survey the primary containment chamber of Reactor Unit 1. Images of the supporting structure right under the core showed heavy damage, with the concrete crumbling away, thus leaving the steel reinforcement exposed and unprotected.

Approximately 880 tons of un-treated, highly radioactive debris still remains inside of the three TEPCO reactors. nearly 10x the amount removed while cleaning up Three Mile Island. Fukushima Governor Uchibori asked TEPCO to swiftly evaluate the resistance of the reactor to future earthquakes.

US Nuclear specializes in radiation water monitors, including offering the world’s only continuous, real-time water monitors capable of measuring alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium radiation at or below drinking water standards. The majority of methods for testing water quality involve manually taking samples and sending them into a lab for analysis, which is time consuming and doesn’t provide real-time information on if the water were to become contaminated in the interim. US Nuclear’s water monitors are designed for monitoring drinking water, fresh water, and seawater, and can operate continuously 24/7 to provide real-time information on the quality of the water at all times.

Additionally, TEPCO is still planning on releasing more than a million tons of tritium contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean starting this Spring or Summer. The tritiated water will be diluted and released slowly, but local businesses, fisheries, and neighboring countries are all concerned about the release and any potential contamination to their water and food from the buildup of tritium. US Nuclear offers the only commercial water monitor for measuring ultra-low levels of tritium in water or seawater. US Nuclear’s water monitors are already in use at water utility companies, desalination plants, water treatment facilities, nuclear power plants, and others.

