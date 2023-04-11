Fetal Monitoring Market is Expected to Reach $5.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fetal monitoring industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. This growth is likely to be fueled by advancements in technology, the growing need for improved maternal and fetal health, and the increasing focus on improving the quality of care for pregnant women. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes has increased the demand for fetal monitoring systems. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the importance of fetal monitoring and the development of innovative monitoring systems are also expected to drive the global fetal monitoring market. Furthermore, the increasing number of premature births and the need to reduce the mortality and morbidity associated with these births are expected to fuel the demand for fetal monitoring systems in the near future.

Fetal Monitoring market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $5.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The favourable government policies and the insurance policies for fetal monitoring services are the major factors driving the fetal monitoring market’s growth.

Fetal Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $5.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Portability, Method, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Development of non-invasive, portable, and advanced fetal monitors Key Market Drivers Rising number of preterm births and increasing adoption of infertility treatment

Based on products, the fetal monitoring market is segmented into ultrasound devices, electronic maternal/fetal monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, uterine contraction monitors, telemetry devices, accessories & consumables, and other products. Fetal monitors is the fastest-growing segment in this market. This segment's growth can primarily be attributed to the advancements in technologies and increase in regulatory approvals.

Based on portability, the market is segmented into non-portable systems and portable systems. In 2021, non-portable systems accounted for the largest share of this market, owing to the most applications in hospitals to assess fetal and maternal health.

Based on the method, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. In 2021, the non-invasive accounted for the largest share of this market. The rising approvals of various non-invasive monitoring devices drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into antepartum and intrapartum. In 2021, the antepartum application segment accounts for the largest share of the fetal monitoring market, as during pregnancy, antepartum is the longest time period during which fetal monitoring is done to diagnose any fetal abnormalities, which drive the growth of this segment.

The market is segmented into hospitals, obstetrics & gynecology clinics, and home care settings based on end users. In 2021, hospitals accounted for the largest share of this market. The growth of this segments can be attributed to several factors, such as advanced facilities in hospitals and the growing number of pregnancy procedures, thus supporting market growth.

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into four regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America was the largest regional market for fetal monitoring. The reimbursements and initiatives for fetal care are the major factors supporting the growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America.

The Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the fetal monitoring market. This regional segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as implementation of guidelines for maternal and neonatal care, and various initiatives for improving neonatal care are factors driving the market growth in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key players in this market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Progetti Srl (Italy), TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China), MedGyn Products, Inc (US), Dixion (Germany), Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Advanced Instrumentations (US), BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland), GPC Medical (India), BISTOS (Korea), Mediana Co. Ltd (Korea), Life Plus Medical (India), ChoiceMMed (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Dott Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Vcomin Technology Limited (China), Nemo Healthcare (Netherlands), MindChild Medical, Inc. (US), Melody International Ltd. (Japan), Janitri Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Laerdal Global Health (Norway).

Hypothetic Challenges of Fetal Monitoring Market in Near Future:

Increasing competition in the fetal monitoring market: The introduction of new technologies and products from many well-established companies is likely to increase competition in the fetal monitoring market. This could result in lower prices and fewer profits for existing players.

Increased cost of healthcare: Rising healthcare costs will likely lead to increased costs for fetal monitoring devices, which could make it difficult for patients to afford them.

Expansion into developing countries: Many developing countries are now introducing fetal monitoring devices in their healthcare systems. This could result in a new wave of competition in the market, with different companies offering their products at different prices.

Technological advancements: New technologies are constantly being developed that could either improve existing products or provide new ones. This could cause existing products to become obsolete and create a need for companies to continually innovate.

Regulatory hurdles: Fetal monitoring devices are subject to various regulations. Companies may need to invest in compliance with these regulations in order to remain competitive.

Top 3 Use Cases of Fetal Monitoring Market:

Antepartum Fetal Surveillance: Antepartum fetal surveillance is a key use case of fetal monitoring technology, as it helps to detect any potential risks to the fetus prior to labor and delivery. Antepartum fetal surveillance includes a variety of tests and procedures, such as non-stress tests, biophysical profiles, and Doppler ultrasonography, to assess the health of the fetus and mother.

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring: Intrapartum fetal monitoring is another key use case for fetal monitoring technology, as it helps to identify any potential risks to the fetus during labor and delivery. This type of monitoring typically involves the use of cardiotocography (CTG) and/or electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) to assess the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions.

Postpartum Fetal Monitoring: Postpartum fetal monitoring is a key use case of fetal monitoring technology, as it helps to detect any potential risks to the fetus after labor and delivery. This type of monitoring typically involves the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound to assess the health of the fetus and mother.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, GE Healthcare (US) and Pulsenmore (Israel) signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of Pulsenmore's home care ultrasound solutions and support their goal to pursue US FDA clearance and commercial expansion.

In April 2022, ArchiMed Group (France) acquired Natus Medical Incorporated (US) to expand the reach and breadth of Natus' market-leading products, reinforcing the focus on research & development and pursuing acquisitions of complementary businesses.

In March 2021, CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) launched CMS1700B Color Doppler Ultrasonic Diagnostic System, which is mainly suitable for the diagnosis of problems in the abdomen, heart, peripheral vessels, breast, obstetrics and gynecology, small organs, urology, muscle, incretion, pediatrics, etc.

