Veru Announces Preclinical Study Results that Demonstrate Sabizabulin Inhibits Poxviruses

Sabizabulin inhibited the cell release and cell-to-cell spread of poxvirus in a preclinical study

Veru further expands study of sabizabulin for the treatment of poxvirus acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Company plans pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with FDA to evaluate sabizabulin under the Animal Rule regulatory pathway for treatment of smallpox virus outbreak

MIAMI, FL, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral ARDS-related diseases and for oncology, today announced results from a preclinical in vitro study evaluating the effects of sabizabulin against prototypical poxvirus, vaccinia virus, which demonstrated that sabizabulin prevented both the release of poxvirus from infected cells and the spread of poxvirus to healthy cells. These preclinical study results support the expansion of sabizabulin’s program into additional indications to potentially treat the lethal smallpox virus infection or other related infections if a worldwide emergency outbreak occurs.

Preclinical study background:

The study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Brian M. Ward, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York. The purpose of the study was to evaluate the mechanism of antiviral efficacy of sabizabulin, a novel microtubule disruptor, against the prototypical poxvirus vaccinia in cell culture. Vaccinia virus uses the host cell’s microtubules for intracellular transport to reproduce, and to release newly formed infectious viral particles out of the cell called extracellular enveloped virus (EEV) which then spread to healthy cells to cause widespread virus infection.

Preclinical study results highlights:

Treatment of BSC40 cells (African green monkey kidney cells) with different concentrations of sabizabulin before inoculation with vaccinia virus demonstrated a drug dose-dependent inhibition of infectious extracellular enveloped virus (EEV) release (R2 value=0.9573) with an inhibition concentration of 50% and 90% of 24.3nM and 37.8nM concentrations of sabizabulin, respectively. To assess the ability of sabizabulin to slow or stop vaccinia virus cell-to-cell spread, BSC40 cells were treated with different concentrations of sabizabulin before inoculation with vaccinia virus at a low multiplicity of infection. A clear drug dose-dependent inhibition of cell-to-cell spread of vaccinia virus was observed (R2=0.9464) with an inhibition concentration of 50% and 90% at 15.7nM and 27nM concentrations of sabizabulin, respectively.

The concentrations of sabizabulin required to inhibit vaccinia virus release from infected cells and to stop cell-to-cell spread may be achieved at the 9mg daily oral dose of sabizabulin as patients treated at this dose have an average blood concentration (C avg ) of about 32nM sabizabulin and peak concentration levels (C max ) of 171nM sabizabulin.

In this study, sabizabulin, by disrupting microtubules, was able to prevent the export and release of infectious vaccinia virus. These findings are consistent with sabizabulin’s mechanism of action as a host targeted antiviral as it targets a component of the cell, microtubules, that viruses use to cause infection.

Sabizabulin, as a host targeted antiviral and broad anti-inflammatory agent, may be useful as a novel treatment not only against smallpox and other poxviruses, but also may reduce the hyperactive immune response triggered by poxviruses that is responsible for severe pneumonia, ARDS, multi-organ failure, and death.

The Company expects to submit the full data set for presentation in future scientific meetings and peer-reviewed publications.

“The results are very encouraging,” said Brian M. Ward Ph.D. Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology who conducted the research at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “We have known for a long time that orthopoxviruses such as Vaccinia, Monkeypox, and Variola (the causative agent of smallpox) depend on the cell’s microtubule network for egress, virus release, and ultimately cell-to-cell spread. Sabizabulin targets this network and appears to be very effective at preventing virus spread in vitro.”

“Any smallpox, Ebola, or Marburg virus outbreak would be an immediate global emergency with limited existing options available for treatment,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “Sabizabulin, as a host targeted antiviral and broad-spectrum anti-inflammatory agent, has the potential to address the virus release and the resulting cytokine storm that causes ARDS, multi-organ failure, and death. Based on the preclinical data highlighted today, we expect to expand the sabizabulin program to include other serious virus infections that pose a global public health threat to society. We plan to meet with FDA to develop a clinical plan under the Animal Efficacy Rule regulatory pathway to develop and to approve sabizabulin for smallpox virus. We are also planning to meet with U.S.’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) next month to assess contract and partnership opportunities.”

FDA’s “Animal Rule” regulatory approval pathway

The Company plans to have a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to discuss Animal Rule regulatory requirements for assessing the efficacy of sabizabulin for poxvirus as well as Ebola and Marburg viruses. Clinical human efficacy trials of drugs for preventing or treating smallpox, Ebola, and Marburg viruses are not feasible and challenge studies in healthy subjects are unethical. Therefore, drugs for these indications are developed and approved under a regulatory pathway commonly referred to as the Animal Rule (21 CFR part 314, subpart I, for drugs and 21 CFR part 601, subpart H, for biologics). FDA may grant marketing approval based on adequate and well-controlled animal efficacy studies when the results of those studies establish that the drug is reasonably likely to produce clinical benefit in humans.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the treatment of breast cancer.

Infectious disease program focuses on viruses that pose serious worldwide global threat

COVID-19 : Sabizabulin is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, microtubule disruptor that has dual anti-inflammatory and host mediated antiviral properties. Veru has conducted a positive double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial in 204 hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and death. The primary endpoint was the proportion of deaths by Day 60. Treatment with sabizabulin resulted in a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 51.6% relative reduction in deaths (p=0.0046) and was well tolerated. FDA granted Fast Track designation to the Company’s COVID-19 program in January 2022. The Company is planning to conduct a Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial to evaluate sabizabulin in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. Veru has been granted a meeting with U.S. FDA in April 2023 to finalize clinical trial design and requirements for an EUA submission and new drug application.



Oncology program focus on breast cancer

The Company’s late-stage breast cancer development portfolio comprises enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor targeting agonist.

Enrolling Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 study of enobosarm + abemaciclib (a CDK 4/6 inhibitor) combination in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer (second-line metastatic setting). The Company and Eli Lilly and Company have entered into a clinical study collaboration and supply agreement for the ENABLAR-2 study. Lilly will supply Verzenio ® (abemaciclib).



(abemaciclib). Planned Phase 3 study of enobosarm in nonmeasurable bone only metastatic breast cancer.



Sexual health program – Urev

Veru also has a commercial sexual health division - Urev - comprised of 2 FDA approved products:

ENTADFI ® (finasteride and tadalafil) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, for which commercialization launch plans are underway.



(finasteride and tadalafil) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, for which commercialization launch plans are underway. FC2 Female Condom® (internal condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections which is sold in the U.S. and globally.



