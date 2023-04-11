TRILLION ENERGY SPUDS FIFTH WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENT

Bayhanli-2 gas well spudded at East Ayazli targeting significant Proved Reserves



Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the spudding of the Bayhanli-2 well at the SASB Gas field, Black Sea Turkiye.

Bayhanli-2 is the fifth gas well in our multi-well drilling program at the SASB gas field development. The well targets a previously discovered gas pool, which was never previously produced, through a long reach directional well bore to enable production. The Bayhanli gas pool is a significant target and may likely require additional wells in the future to fully produce the economic reserves.

Upon completion, the Bayhanli-2 well is expected to reach a total measured depth of 3,400 metres and true vertical depth of about 1,200 metres, extending horizontally over 2 kilometers from the East Ayazli offshore tripod. The well was spud on April 5th, 2023 and is currently drilled to a depth of 496 metres. We anticipate that drilling, casing, perforation and testing will take a total of about 45 days.

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Turkey with natural gas assets in Turkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings for the first quarter of 2022. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2021 and our Prospective Resource report effective October 31, 2021.