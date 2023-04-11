Prelude Therapeutics to Present at American Association for Cancer Research 2023 Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced details relating to eight abstracts being presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.



“Prelude's six preclinical and two clinical abstracts being presented at the AACR Annual Meeting highlight the important progress we are making across our pipeline. Initial safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles in solid tumors for both PRT2527 and PRT1419 support continued development of both compounds in hematological cancers,” said Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Prelude. “Additionally, we will be presenting preclinical data on our orally bioavailable SMARCA2 degrader program for the first time.”

“We are also presenting preclinical data for both our next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645, and our SMARCA2 degrader, PRT3789, in combination with other targeted therapies. These studies demonstrate the favorable combinability of our compounds with standard of care medicines and inform potential clinical development,” added Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Prelude.

Details of the clinical abstracts upcoming presentations are as follows:

Title: A phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study of PRT1419, a selective induced myeloid leukemia cell differentiation protein (MCL-1) inhibitor, in patients (pts) with advanced/metastatic solid tumors

Presenter: Gerald Falchook

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 45

Poster Board Number: 4

Abstract Presentation Number: CT172

Title: A phase 1, open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation study of PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor, in adult patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Jason T. Henry

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 45

Poster Board Number: 5

Abstract Presentation Number: CT173

Details of the preclinical abstracts are as follows:

Title: SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders promote differentiation and inhibit proliferation in AML models

Presenter: Anjana Agarwal

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Therapeutic Targeted Agents

Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 16

Poster Board Number: 17

Abstract Presentation Number: 1594

Title: Development of pharmacodynamic assays for quantifying SMARCA2 protein degradation and target gene expression in response to a SMARCA2 degrader (PRT3789)

Presenter: Andrew Moore

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Molecular Pharmacology

Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Section 18

Poster Board Number: 15

Abstract Presentation Number: 2792

Title: Combination therapy with selective SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders for treatment of SMARCA4 (BRG1)-deficient cancers

Presenter: Michael Hulse

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Epigenetics

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 20

Poster Board Number: 8

Abstract Presentation Number: 6270

Title: The brain penetrant CDK4/6 Inhibitor, PRT3645, is highly effective in combination with other targeted therapies in preclinical models of NSCLC and HER2-positive breast cancer

Presenter: Yue Zou

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Cyclin-dependent Kinases and Cyclin-dependent Kinase Inhibitors

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 9

Poster Board Number: 2

Abstract Presentation Number: 5973

Title: MCL1 inhibitor PRT1419 demonstrates anti-tumor activity in PBRM1-altered clear cell renal cancer and synergizes with standard of care agents

Presenter: Norman Fultang

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cell Death Pathways and Treatment / Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 16

Poster Board Number: 9

Abstract Presentation Number: 6147

Title: Selective and orally bioavailable SMARCA2 targeted degraders induce synthetic lethality in SMARCA4- deficient solid tumor

Presenter: Koichi Ito

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Epigenetics

Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Section 20

Poster Board Number: 15

Abstract Presentation Number: 6277

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class or first-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1, PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3789, an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

