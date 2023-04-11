Goat Industries Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goat Industries Ltd., (the “Company or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) announces with profound sadness the sudden passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson. Dr. Jackson acted as an independent qualified person for the Company under National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



Dr. Jackson’s career spanned many decades as a tenacious explorationist and passionate geologist. The Company expresses sincerest condolences to his family and many friends.

Further, the Company has retained Isabelle Robillard, PGeo to act as GOAT’s independent qualified person.

