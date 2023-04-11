Freeze-drying Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 92,979.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global freeze-drying equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45,313.5 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Analysts’ Views on Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market:

Global freeze-drying equipment market growth is expected to be driven by increasing product launches by the key market players. For instance, in June 2021, SP Industries, one of the global providers of lyophilizers, drug manufacturing solutions, and laboratory equipment, and others, announced the launch of SP Hull LyoStar 4.0, a R&D freeze-dryer for enhancing the speediness of market in drug development.

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market- Driver

Increasing prevalence offreeze-drying . For instance, in July 2021, SP Industries, one of the global providers of drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers and laboratory equipment, announced that it has doubled the global manufacturing capacity for freeze-dryers to meet increasing demand of the market.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1876

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market- Opportunity

Increasing government and non-government organizations initiatives to improve access to affordability of freeze-drying, and rising importance among people regarding lyophilisation freeze-drying are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, an article published by the FEDERAL REGISTER, a Journal of U.S. government, stated that the government is approached to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing towards innovative solutions in health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among regions the North America region is dominant over the forecast period, due to increasing demand of freeze-dried food in the market, for instance in Februrary 2018, a article was published in the magazine of Institute of Food Technologists., an international, non-profit scientific society of professionals engaged in food science, food technology, and related areas in academia, government and industry, stated that North America holds the 35% share of the global freeze-drying market

Freeze-drying Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 45,313.5 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 10.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 92,979.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Laboratory freeze-drying Equipment, Benchtop freeze-dryers, Mobile freeze-dryers, Industrial freeze-dryers, General purpose freeze-dryers

Laboratory freeze-drying Equipment, Benchtop freeze-dryers, Mobile freeze-dryers, Industrial freeze-dryers, General purpose freeze-dryers By Application: Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical Procedures, Biotechnology, Others (Leather conversion, Flower preservation) Companies covered: Cuddon Engineering Ltd., Freezedry Specialties, Inc., GEA Group, IMA Life The Netherlands B.V., Labconco Corporation, SP Industries, Inc., Telstar, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., Zirbus Technology GmbH, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd., Martin Christ GmbH, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA,and other prominent players. Growth Drivers: Increasing collaboration and partnership by the key market players Increasing jjsd

Increasing demand in the market for preserved food Restraints & Challenges: High cost and maintenance of the equipment

Alternative for freeze-drying equipment

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market- Segmentation

Global freeze-drying equipment market report is segmented into product type, application, and region.

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into laboratory freeze-drying equipment, benchtop freeze-dryers, mobile freeze-dryers, industrial freeze-dryers, general purpose freeze-dryers, out of which, the industrial freeze-dryer is expected to dominate the global freeze-drying equipment market during the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of industrial freeze-dryer for the storage of food and beverages.

Based on Application, global freeze-drying equipment market is segmented into food processing, pharmaceuticals, and surgical procedures. Out of which, the food processing segment is expected to dominate the global freeze-drying equipment market over the forecast period, owing to increasing frequency of processed food demand ine the market

Based on Region, the global freeze-drying equipment market is segmented into regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa, out of which the North America region is expected to dominate the global freeze-drying equipment market over the forecast period, owing to increase in the usage of freeze-dryer demand and manufacturing in the market

Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market: Key Developments

In July 2021, SP Industries, Inc., one of the global providers of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment, announced that it has expanded its freeze-dryer loader range with the launch of two fully good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliant loading systems that is compatible with SP Hull LyoConstellation freeze dryers.

In January 2023, according to news published by the Digital Journal, a global media platform and content partner, the industrial freeze- dryers segment is expected to hold the market share, which is expected to surpass a volume of 314,000 units by 2025,due to the high standard of quality provided by the industrial-scale freeze-drying equipment. The laboratory freeze- drying equipment segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 10.8% during the forecast period.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1876

Key Market Take aways:

Global freeze-drying equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, due to increasing product launches by the key market players. For instance, in May 2021, COOLVACUUM TECHNOLOGIES, SL, a subsidiary company of MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL, that provides freeze-dryers, launched a freeze-drying equipment for large-scale freeze-drying in good manufacturing practice (GMP) environment.

Among application, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global freeze-drying equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, COOLVACUUM TECHNOLOGIES, SL, a subsidiary company of MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL,that provides freeze-drying equipments, launched a GMP equipment called LyoCool for freeze-drying for medium scale production in the industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global freeze-drying equipment market include, Cuddon Engineering Ltd., Freezedry Specialties, Inc., GEA Group, IMA Life The Netherlands B.V., Labconco Corporation, SP Industries, Inc., Telstar, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology Inc., Zirbus Technology GmbH, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd., Martin Christ GmbH, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL, and other prominent players

Market Segmentation:

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market, Product Type: Laboratory Freeze-drying Equipment Benchtop Freeze-dryers Mobile Freeze-dryers Industrial Freeze-dryers General Purpose Freeze-dryers

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market, By Application: Food Processing Pharmaceutical Surgical Procedures Biotechnology Other (including Leather Conversion, Flower Preservations)

Global Freeze-drying Equipment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Surgical Equipment Market, By Product [Handheld Surgical Equipment(Forceps & Spatulas, Retractors, Dilators, Clamps, Trocars, Others), Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical Devices, and Others], By Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Wound Care Market, By Product Type (Advanced Wound Management Products(Wound Dressings, (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Anti-Infective Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, Electrical Stimulation Devices, and Active Wound Care), Surgical Wound Care Products, (Sutures and Staples, Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues) and Traditional Wound Care Products, (Medical Tapes, Dressings, Cleansing Agents))), By Wound Type Chronic Wound (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Other Chronic Wounds (Traumatic Wounds, etc.)) and Acute Wounds, (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns)), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others (Home Care Settings, etc.)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter