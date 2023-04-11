MamaMancini’s Appoints Supply Chain Leader Joselina Peralta as Chief Procurement Officer

Senior Supply Chain Executive to Enhance Margins by Driving Organization-Wide Procurement and Supply Chain Effectiveness

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of Joselina Peralta as the Company’s first Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Vice President of End to End Supply Chain.

Joselina Peralta brings over 20 years of leadership experience to MamaMancini’s in the areas of Global Supply Chain Logistics, Procurement, Project Management and Customer Centricity in domestic and international markets. Peralta has successfully inspired organizations to deliver multi-million-dollar cost savings while optimizing productivity, governance, and operations performance. Prior to joining MamaMancini’s, she served as the Regional Head of North American Beauty Care on the global procurement team at Henkel, a leading industrial and consumer conglomerate.

Previously, she served as Global Vice President of Supply Chain & Procurement Operations at Troy Corporation. In this role, she earned the distinction of being number 23 of the Top 100 Global Women in Supply Chain awarded by Supply Chain Digital Magazine, spurred by her deep commodities experience. She also served at Merck as Director of Procurement, overseeing the global commercial indirect procurement team with direct ownership of a $1.7B spend across shared services, maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) as well as the integrated facilities management (IFM) program. As Head of Regional Customer Centricity at Infineum, Joselina led teams responsible for $500M of annual direct spend and aligned commodity sourcing and procurement operations with business needs. Joselina holds a Master of Science, Economics and Bachelor of Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic.

“In this new role, Joselina will serve to further strengthen our operational team with accountability for strategy and initiatives in supply chain and logistics, focusing on end to end procurement value chains including strategic sourcing, contract governance, and supplier partnerships across our two manufacturing facilities,” said Matt Brown, President & Chief Operating Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Joselina’s extensive experience in procurement and supply chain management will also be invaluable to helping identify and achieve savings across our combined family of companies, helping to further drive our ongoing margin enhancement efforts. She will oversee our dedicated logistics team, where we are laser focused on unlocking new savings through commodities procurement and freight efficiencies. We welcome Joselina to the MamaMancini’s team and look forward to her guidance as we optimize our end-to-end supply chain and build a one-stop-shop deli solutions company.”

Joselina Peralta added: “The last several years have highlighted the critical role that supply chain and procurement plays in having a competitive edge through enabling a fulfilling customer experience and increasing operational resiliency. Concurrently, strong procurement leadership helps not only to sustain our planet, but ultimately to meet and exceed customer needs as well as to anticipate future trends. In my new role at MamaMancini’s, I will be highly focused on optimizing procurement and integrated logistics’ Total Cost to Serve through increased innovation and continuous improvement culture, all in close collaboration with our partners suppliers. It’s critical that we operate as one enterprise to ultimately drive increased and sustained financial performance. I look forward to working with the team at MamaMancini’s to build a more resilient and lean organization.”

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

