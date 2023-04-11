Global Micro-Mobility Market Size/Share Predicted to Grow USD 11.26 Billion By 2032, With 12.6% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Micro-Mobility Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards, and Electric Bicycles); By Battery; By Voltage; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global micro-mobility market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 3.45 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 11.26 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 12.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Micro-Mobility? How Big Is Micro-Mobility Market Size/Share?

Report Overview

Micro-mobility is a category of compact and light vehicles typically driven by individuals at speeds below 25 km/h (15 mph). Micro-mobility devices include electric bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, skateboards, shared bicycle fleets, and pedal-assisted electric bicycles. The micro-mobility market sales are driven by several factors, including the rapid increase in road congestion, rising oil and gas prices, high saturation in the automotive industry, and the ease of parking compared to other vehicles.

Micro-mobility is an evolving field of transportation that encompasses travel through a range of light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles and kick scooters. As a result, many manufacturers across the globe are introducing their electric light vehicles with innovative features and functions, creating opportunities for the potential micro-mobility market growth as it undergoes a transition phase.

Some of the Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Yadea Technology Group.

JIANGHU XINRI E-VEHICLE

Xiaomi

SEGWAY.

Boosted USA

YAMAHA MOTOR.

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Bird Global

Motherson Sumi Systems

Central Glass.

TIER

Fuyao Glass Industry

Raine Scooters

Skip Transportation

Unagi Scooters

Easymile

Market Dynamics

Prominent drivers of the market

The market for micro-mobility is being driven by various factors, including increasing awareness among people worldwide about the advantages of micro-mobility. This includes the benefits of greater versatility, seamless app connectivity, higher investment in research and development, and increased durability. Additionally, there have been rapid technological advancements and innovations in micro-mobility devices, such as integrating battery sweeping technology to improve quality and reduce downtime.

Furthermore, the trend of data monetization, artificial intelligence, and connected ecosystems is gaining traction globally. This is particularly relevant in addressing issues related to connectivity infrastructure, advanced driver assistance systems, bike theft and vandalism, and cloud platforms for numerous service providers. These developments are expected to grow the micro-mobility market share shortly.

Recent Micro-Mobility Market Trends

Data monetization, artificial intelligence, and connected ecosystems are gaining traction globally.

Battery sweeping technology is being developed and adapted into micro-mobility devices to improve quality and reduce downtime.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

The electric bicycle category had the highest market share in 2022

Based on vehicle type micro-mobility market segmentation, the electric bicycles segment dominated the market due to its affordability and convenience as a mode of transportation. With low operational costs, environmental sustainability, and minimal maintenance requirements, it offers an attractive alternative to public transportation. Moreover, governments worldwide are encouraging the use of electric bicycles through subsidies and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and alleviating the burden on public transportation systems.

Sealed lead acid battery sector witnessed the largest revenue share in 2022

The segment's growth and adoption are driven by prominent factors such as cost-effectiveness, low self-discharging capability, and ease of manufacturing. This leads to a high preference for these batteries among large manufacturers. The reliability and sustainability of these batteries make them suitable for consumer and industrial applications. With the rise in electrical equipment like mobile phones and laptops, the segment is expected to grow further.

Micro-Mobility Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 11.26 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 3.87 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., JIANGHU XINRI E-VEHICLE Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, SEGWAY INC., Boosted USA, YAMAHA MOTOR Co. LTD., Accell Group, Derby Cycle, Bird Global Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, Central Glass Co. Ltd., TIER, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Raine Scooters, Skip Transportation, Unagi Scooters, and Easymile SAS. Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Battery, By Voltage, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is poised to experience a substantial increase in demand

Micro-mobility market demand in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate, mainly due to the strong presence of the world's largest micro-mobility manufacturers, who are making efforts to promote and encourage electric vehicles through campaigns and programs. The region's large population base, particularly in countries like India and China, is also a contributing factor.

The governments of many emerging economies are also implementing numerous standards and regulations for vehicle charging infrastructure, which is expected to positively impact market growth in the region. In 2022, North America had the highest market revenue share and was projected to maintain its dominance during the study period.

Browse the Detail Report “Micro-Mobility Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards, and Electric Bicycles); By Battery; By Voltage; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/micro-mobility-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

McLaren's Micro Mobility Brand unveiled the launch of its series 1 EV scooter in December 2022, featuring a one-touch Flowfold system and incorporating the company's legacy in premium automotive and motorsport with their expertise in science and engineering.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the micro-mobility market report based on vehicle type, battery, voltage, and region:

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Electric Kick Scooters

Electric Skateboards

Electric Bicycles

By Battery Outlook

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-ion

By Voltage Outlook

Below 24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

