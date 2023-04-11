SCRIPPS HEALTH’S TRACY CHU AND XEALTH’S AARON SHEEDY SPEAKING AT HIMSS23, HIGHLIGHTING AUTOMATION AND DIGITAL’S ROLE IN CARE DELIVERY

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Aaron Sheedy, co-founder and chief operating officer, will join Tracy Chu, FACHE, corporate vice president, population health, and chief executive, accountable care organization (ACO) at Scripps Health, in speaking at this year’s HIMSS conference. HIMSS23, with the theme “Health That Connects + Tech That Cares,” will be held April 17-21 in Chicago.

Digital health, including tools delivering patient education and remote patient monitoring, help fill a necessary role in extending care options for patients, and integration into clinician workflow is essential for success. Examples of this can be achieved in multiple use cases, including maternity care, direct to employer services, and diabetes continuous glucose monitoring.

By incorporating a scalable digital health platform to prescribe and automate these resources, clinicians with Scripps Health engage patients throughout their pregnancy and between visits, encouraging higher engagement between doctors and patients. Tight integration into clinician workflows and automation are driving a spike in utilization. To date, there has been a 460% increase in enrollment and a 270% increase in patients who access the app monthly. These connections are leading to strengthened ties between doctors and patients, creating a better overall experience.

During this session, attendees will learn to identify ways digital can enhance current care delivery, leverage automation and existing clinical workflows to optimize impact, and demonstrate measurable improvements to support program expansion.

Details on the Session:

Title: Automation Improves Digital Education App Performance

Speakers:

Tracy Chu, FACHE, corporate vice president, population health, and chief executive, ACO, Scripps Health

Aaron Sheedy, COO and co-founder, Xealth

When: Wednesday, April 19, 11:30am – 12:30pm CT

Location: South Building, Level 5 | S505

“Digital is now an essential part of healthcare delivery,” said Aaron Sheedy, COO and co-founder of Xealth. “The challenge is leveraging it in a way that enhances current programs rather than becoming a distraction for clinicians. Automation and understanding workflows help utilize point solutions, including apps and RPM devices, in a holistic way that optimizes impact. Scripps has been a leading innovator in maximizing their digital investment by bringing these tools into clinician workflows and leveraging automation to accelerate the benefits to patients, providers and the organization.”

Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets and tools to nearly 4 million patients across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.