Connected Agriculture Global Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030: Agri-Mobile Driven Solutions Propels Demand

The global market for Connected Agriculture estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $947.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR



The Connected Agriculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$947.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Connected Agriculture: Market Overview

COMPETITION

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Connected Agriculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Initiatives in Agriculture Industry Fuels Demand for Connected Agriculture

Poor Connectivity: A Major Constraint in Growth of Connected Agriculture

Huge Capital Investment acts as a Speed Breaker in Building Connected Agriculture Infrastructure

Adoption of Sophisticated Farming Techniques: A Major Growth Driver

Ever-Increasing Global Population Compels Shift towards Connected Agriculture

High Deployment Costs: A Restraint

Agri-Mobile Driven Solutions Propels Demand for Connected Agriculture

Demand for High Agricultural Productivity Supports Growth of the Market

Internet of Things (IoT) Plays a Major Role in Connected Agriculture

IoT Applications in Smart Agriculture

Global Agricultural IoT Device Market: Unit Shipments In Million

Global Agricultural Drone Market: Value Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

IBM Enters into Partnership with Government of India to Develop Crop Yield Prediction Model

Microsoft and CNH Industrial Enter into Partnership to Redefine the World of Connected Agricultural Machines and Industrial Vehicles

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Connected Agriculture: An Overview

Information & Communications Technology in Agriculture: An Insider

Agricultural Drone: An Insight

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

European Union (EU) Agricultural IoT Market: Active Connections in Million

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

