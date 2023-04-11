AITX Applauds Circadian Risk’s Partnership with Setracon Enterprise Risk Management Services

Detroit, Michigan, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circadian Risk, Inc., a pioneer in enterprise risk analysis SaaS and scenario-based assessment products, today announced a strategic partnership with Setracon Enterprise Risk Management Services™, which helps enterprise organizations meet risk process and security management standards. Setracon will adopt the Circadian Risk Enhanced Solutions™ software suite, and Setracon Founder and President Jeffrey Slotnick and Chief Security & Technology Officer (CSTO) Michael Keneipp will join the Circadian Risk advisory team.



“Circadian Risk and Setracon share the same mindset about how organizations need to look at risk, and both companies are using technology to transform security assessments into interactive, actionable tools for reducing liability and risk,” said Michael Martin, CEO of Circadian Risk.

“Since 2003, Setracon has built software to facilitate risk, threat, and vulnerability assessments and provide senior security executives with analytical data to support critical decision-making,” said Slotnick. “After meeting with Circadian Risk, we quickly realized that combining our knowledge and expertise would produce a product that could exceed both companies’ present offerings and provide end users with a premium experience.”

The newly-formed alliance between Circadian Risk and Setracon was facilitated by Steve Reinharz, CEO of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions and Mark Folmer, CPP, FSyI, President of Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), a wholly owned subsidiary of AITX. Both Martin and Slotnick serve on the RAD Board of Advisors.

On January 13, 2023, AITX announced an investment in Circadian Risk , paving the way for possible collaborations with RAD and other non-competitive entities.

Setracon clients will migrate to the Circadian Risk Enhanced Solutions suite, and Slotnick and Keneipp—both certified by Sandia National Laboratories—will help shape the future of the Circadian Risk SaaS offering through consulting and content creation.

“I am excited to see two companies with the same philosophy working together to disrupt the industry by assisting in enhancing standards and regulations, while developing technology to change how risk analysis is done,” said Daniel Young, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Circadian Risk. “This collaboration will save lives and assets and pave the way for Circadian Risk’s True Risk Score™.”

The industry-agnostic Enhanced Solutions portfolio allows security, safety, and risk professionals to create fully customizable assessments and risk analysis dashboards and visualizations in near-real time. The tools enable organizations to optimize mitigation plans, manage implementation projects, and validate changes while communicating shifts in dynamic risk levels to executives and employees.

“The joining together of these two organizations is a big win for advancing the risk analysis industry,” commented Folmer. “It combines experience, technology, thought leadership, and innovation under one umbrella focused on delivering results for customers in need of dynamic results.”

“AITX is thrilled with seeing and supporting Circadian Risk’s journey forward,” added Reinharz.

“The combination of Circadian Risk and Setracon unites two leaders in a common mission to identify, calibrate, and manage risk,” said Gustave Lipman, Chairman of Circadian Risk. “The combination positions Circadian Risk for strong growth among leading and critical sectors.”

About Circadian Risk

Circadian Risk is a pioneering developer in dynamic risk analysis SaaS that empowers organizations to control risk through awareness and action. The Enhanced Solutions™ suite allows customers to monitor organizational risk; manage multiple threat, hazard, and compliance scenarios; and communicate risk throughout their organization. Offering both online and offline assessments, the software uses a logical, score-based approach to generate interactive dashboards and visualizations—updated in near-real time—and optimize the decision-making process. To learn more, visit www.circadianrisk.com or book a meeting or demo.

About Setracon

Setracon Enterprise Security Risk Management Services™ provides consulting and training services to align enterprises with best practices and ANSI, ASIS, and ISO standards in risk management, facility security, and physical asset protection. Setracon experts conduct risk assessments and independent program audits, perform gap analyses and efficiency studies, and develop risk-management plans, policies, and procedures.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.stevereinharz.com , www.radsecurity.com , www.radgroup.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

