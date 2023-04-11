DTC ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH DRAGANFLY INC.

Ashburn, Virginia, United States, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a CODAN company, has entered into a supply agreement with Draganfly, Inc. to integrate our BluSDR ™ wireless communications links into their UAV platform. This partnership is designed to ensure that government and defense customers have turnkey UAV solutions that can meet a diverse range of challenges.

“We’re excited to partner with Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) in a domain where we are experiencing significant growth because of our world-renowned MESH technology, which continues to perform in the harshest and contested environments” said Paul Sangster, President of CODAN Communications.

“We are excited for CODAN and Draganfly to provide innovative solutions to complex problems faced by organizations operating in challenging environments,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly's being selected to integrate our UAV platform into CODAN’s premium Government and Defense platform is an incredible honour and an important milestone as CODAN is demonstrated global leader in radio and communication technology.”

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.