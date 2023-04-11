Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market to be Worth $9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market by Type (Batch Blenders, Extrusion Controllers, Chillers, Granulators, Robots), Molding Technique (Injection, Blow), Sector (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Packaging, Construction) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is projected to reach $9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5475

The growth of this market is driven by the high demand for plastics across industries and economic growth and improving living standards. However, the rising awareness regarding plastic pollution and the growing emphasis on reusing plastics restrain the growth of this market. The proliferation of advanced plastic recycling techniques is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, government initiatives to ban single-use plastics are a major challenge to market growth. Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding sustainability and the adoption of advanced technologies in plastic processing are prominent trends in the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market.

The plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented by type (blending equipment (batch blenders, continuous blender, and other blending equipmnent), extrusion equipment (extrusion controllers, film trim reclaim systems, vacuum sizing equipment, and other extrusion equipment), conveying equipment (loaders, receivers, control systems, hoppers, and other conveying equipment), drying equipment (dryers, filtration equipment, and other drying equipment) heat transfer equipment (temperature control units, chillers, cooling tower systems, and other heat transfer equipment), material storage equipment (silos, tilters, and other material storage equipment), size reduction equipment (shredders, granulators, and other size reduction equipment), plastic processing robots, and other equipment); molding technique (injection technique, blow technique, extrusion technique, compression technique, and other molding techniques); sector (automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, plastic packaging, opticals, electricals, white goods, construction, healthcare, other sectors); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5475

Based on type, the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into blending equipment, extrusion equipment, conveying equipment, drying equipment, heat transfer equipment, material storage equipment, size reduction equipment, and other equipment. In 2023, the conveying equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. However, the blending equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blending equipment helps manufacturers reduce colorant costs, which increases the demand for blending equipment.

Based on molding technique, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into injection technique, blow technique, extrusion technique, compression technique, and other molding techniques. Injection molding is one of the most preferred techniques to achieve high-quality and cost-effective plastic parts. It is a manufacturing technique used to produce parts in large volumes. In 2023, the injection technique segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. However, the blow technique segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14382222

Based on sector, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is broadly segmented into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, plastic packaging, opticals, electricals, white goods, construction, healthcare, and other sectors. Plastic packaging is widely used across several industries for its advantageous properties such as durability, lightweight, and low cost. In 2023, the plastic packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The high demand for plastic packaging materials from sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automotive is driving the growth of this segment. However, the construction segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The rapid economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China, India and Indonesia, is driving the demand for plastic products. This increase in demand for plastic products offers significant growth opportunities to plastic manufacturers, resulting in the increased adoption of plastic processing auxiliary equipment.

The key players operating in the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market are Piovan Group (Italy), Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Woywod Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH & Co. Vertriebs-KG (Germany), Moretto S.p.A. (Italy), WITTMANN Technology GmbH (WITTMANN Group) (Austria), Werner Koch Maschinentechnik GmbH (Germany), Absolute Haitian Corporation (U.S.), AIC Acquisition Company, LLC (U.S.), Milacron LLC (U.S.), Reynold India Private Limited (India), Guanxin Plastic Machinery Co., LTD (China), Vector Injection Ltd. (Canada), Maillefer (Finland), Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH (Austria), MATSUI MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd., and motan holding GmbH (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plastic-processing-auxiliary-equipment-market-5475

Scope of the Report:

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Type

Conveying Equipment Loaders Receivers Hoppers Control Systems Other Conveying Equipment

Extrusion Equipment Extrusion Controllers Film Trim Reclaim Systems Vacuum Sizing Equipment Other Extrusion Equipment

Blending Equipment Batch Blenders Continuous Blenders Other Blending Equipment

Drying Equipment Dryers Filtration Equipment Other Drying Equipment

Heat Transfer Equipment Chillers Temperature Control Units Cooling Tower Systems Other Heat Transfer Equipment

Plastic Processing Robots

Size Reduction Equipment Granulators Shredders Other Size Reduction Equipment

Material Storage Equipment Silos Tilters Other Material Storage Equipment

Other Equipment

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Molding Technique

Injection Technique

Blow Technique

Extrusion Technique

Compression Technique

Other Molding Technique

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Sector

Plastic Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Electricals

White Goods

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Opticals

Other Sectors

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East

Africa Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5475

Related Report:

Flexible Packaging Market By Material (Plastics, Paper, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Design Type (Stand-Up Pouch, Spouted Pouch, Gusseted Bags, Rollstocks, Blisters, Wraps) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/flexible-packaging-market-4220

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type (Bottle, Vial, Blister Pack, Ampoule, Pre-filled Syringe), Material (Plastic [PE, Polyvinyl chloride, PP, PET], Paper, Glass, Metal), Dosage Form (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), End User—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-5298

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market by Service (Primary Packaging {Bottle, Vial, Ampoules, Blister Packs}, Secondary Packaging), Material (Plastic, Polymer, Paper, Glass, Aluminum Foil), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market-5354

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.