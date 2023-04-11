AI Orchestration Market to reach USD 22.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.7 percent during the forecast period (2023-2029)

Pune, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ AI Orchestration Market ”. The total global market size for the “AI Orchestration Market” was valued at USD 5.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.54 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 5.7 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 22.54 Bn CAGR 21.7 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, End-Users and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

AI Orchestration Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The global AI Orchestration Market report includes detailed analysis of the top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global AI Orchestration Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global AI Orchestration Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, the report helps clients with thorough and comprehensive research on the global AI Orchestration Market. The report has also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces analyses of the global AI Orchestration Market.

AI Orchestration Market Overview

AI Orchestration automates end-to-end management and governance of all AI and decision-making models across the enterprise. This solution helps enterprises operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) enabling scalability and growth. Technologies such as machine learning and AI assists with data preparation, model building and deployment, insight generation, and insight explanation to augment how enterprises explore and analyze the data.

Increase adoption of AI Orchestration solutions across the various end users to influence the market growth

The adoption of AI orchestration in various end-user industries such as E-commerce, education , automobiles, healthcare, marketing and agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the AI Orchestration Market. New advanced technologies such as 5G , and AI technologies to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

AI orchestration helps in reduced operational expenses, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, and quicker access to crucial data, among others. Such few advantages and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning platforms are expected to influence the growth of the AI orchestration market.

In North America, developing AI Orchestration infrastructure to drive the Market growth.

North America dominated the AI orchestration market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the high concentration of artificial intelligence and cloud-based solution industries in the region are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the AI orchestration market. Digital Transformation and fast internet services in the area and responsible factors for the market growth. The US market dominated the North America AI Orchestration Market by country in 2022.

AI Orchestration Market Segmentation

The AI Orchestration Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, organization size, end users and region.

Based on the Component, the Solution segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the solutions segment held the largest AI Orchestration Market share. The segment growth is due to technology development and internet users’ growth and highly generated data. AI Orchestration solutions help enterprises to develop, manage and deploy AI applications. As a result, the AI Orchestration solution segment growth in the market.

Based on the Deployment Mode, the On-Premise segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In 2022 this segment dominated the global market share. The segment growth is driven by various advantages provided by on-premise deployments AI Orchestration Market such as a high level of data security and safety. Most of the key players give preference to the on-premise model as compared to cloud-based deployment models, which have been driving the demand for on-premise deployment models across the world.

Based on the Application, the customer service orchestration segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The customer service orchestration category held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Businesses struggle with various issues related to IT infrastructure. The increasing issue such as integration and compatibility problems, ballooning IT budgets, and technology are expected to fuel this segment's market growth.

Based on the Organization Size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the small and medium-sized categories dominated the global market share. The market growth is driven by modern trends and outperforming their rivals and business are used orchestrations. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on End-Users, the healthcare segment to dominate the AI Orchestration Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the health segment held the largest global market share 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Healthcare Segment growth is driven by the streamlining process of patients’ processes and the growth of efficiency in a healthcare context.

By Component:

• Services

• Solution

By Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Application:

• Customer Service Orchestration

• Infrastructure Orchestration

• Manufacturing Orchestration

• Workflow Orchestration

• Others

By Organisation Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-Users:

• IT and Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

AI Orchestration Key Players include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Wipro Limited

• Capgemini Services SAS

• General Electric Company

• BMC Software, Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• IBM Corporation

Key questions answered in the AI Orchestration Market are:

What is AI Orchestration?

What was the AI Orchestration Market size in 2022?

What is the expected AI Orchestration Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the AI Orchestration Market?

What are the key benefits of the AI Orchestration Market?

What are the new trends in AI Orchestration?

Which segment dominated the AI Orchestration Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the AI Orchestration Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global AI Orchestration Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the AI Orchestration Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the AI Orchestration Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the AI Orchestration Market?

Who are the key players in the AI Orchestration Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organisation Size, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

