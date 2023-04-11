New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "6G value chains: optimising the operator’s role" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446423/?utm_source=GNW
"Operators must take urgent steps to position themselves for a powerful role in the future metaverse value chains."
Operators’ assets and capabilities will be essential to an emerging 6G/metaverse future, but unless they can identify strong roles in the value chains, that evolution could be delayed. They should adopt APIs and cloud technologies now to future-proof their assets and enable them to define a pivotal role in new value chains.
This report analyses the likely shape of the business models – and associated value chains – that will emerge with the evolution of the metaverse. This will be a process of significant change starting now, and extending to 2030 and beyond, by which time we envisage a Universal Digital Fabric (UDF) that will enable the next generation of metaverse and 6G businesses.
Key questions answered in this report
- How will value chains change to support industrial 5G platforms and future 6G/metaverse services?
- Which operator assets are essential to the development of the UDF to enable 6G/metaverse services?
- How can operators maximise the value of these assets in new value chains, however these eventually shape up?
- Should operators try to move to a digital services role or focus on infrastructure and on other strengths that can be adapted and expanded for future businesses?
