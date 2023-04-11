LPL Financial Welcomes C&N Wealth Management to Its Institution Services Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that C&N Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Citizens & Northern Corporation (“C&N”) (Nasdaq: CZNC), has joined LPL Financial’s Institution Services platform. The program’s financial professionals reported having served approximately $475 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets.* They were previously affiliated with Cetera Financial Group.



C&N opened its first location in Wellsboro, Pa., during the height of the American Civil War. Since 1864, the company has expanded to 31 offices across Pennsylvania and New York. With 15 advisors and 45 department-wide staff members, the team at C&N Wealth Management offers customized investment and wealth planning solutions to individuals, charitable and endowment funds, and corporations.

”C&N’s wealth management services are key to driving financial well-being in the community and, through LPL, we have a strong partner to help us deliver on our mission,” said Matthew Bower, CTFA, CWM, executive vice president and chief wealth management officer at C&N. “We are expanding our capabilities to deliver advisory services to more clients in new regions. LPL’s strength in the market, industry-leading technology and exceptional advisor support make it the right partner as we broaden our footprint, build the Wealth Management Team and prepare for emerging opportunities.”

“For nearly 160 years, C&N has been about driving financial wellness to strengthen the very fabric of our society, and that’s what makes it stand out among its peers,” said J. Bradley Scovill, president and CEO at C&N. “We pride ourselves on being a community bank first and are deeply invested in our clients’ financial journeys. C&N’s mission is to create value through lifelong relationships for customers, teammates, shareholders and communities as their resource for customized financial solutions, expertise and partnership.”

“C&N has a long history of providing clients, businesses and the communities they serve with sound advice and stability, even in the most trying of times,” said Ken Hullings, LPL Financial executive vice president, Enterprise Business Development. “LPL is proud to align with such an established and esteemed institution and support them as they continue to expand their wealth management business. We remain committed to investing in the technology, digital capabilities and comprehensive resources and solutions that help the financial institutions we serve to differentiate their offering and grow their profitability.”

About C&N

C&N is an independent community financial services company providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services with 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production office in Elmira, NY, which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

