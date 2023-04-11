Global Wall Coverings Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wall Coverings: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wall Coverings estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Interior Paint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wallpaper segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|590
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$46.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Impact on Interior Paints Market
- Impact On Wall Tiles Market
- COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior Cleanability
- Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Wall Coverings: Product Definition
- Wall Papers
- Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used
- Interior Paint
- Characteristics of Interior Paints
- Wall Tiles
- Wall Panels
- Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude
- Outlook
- Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall & Stand Tall
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
- RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
- Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Decor
- Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
- Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions
- Wall Covering Patterns for Branding
- Growing Wall Mural Variety
- Options to Personalize Home Decor
- Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
- Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
- Global Market for Wallpaper by Segment (2012, 2018, and 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Non-woven and Paper-based Segments
- Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
- Select Wallpaper Design Trends
- Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
- Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
- Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms
- Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
- Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles
- Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
- Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
- Select Innovations
- Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
- Regulations Spur Recycling
- Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
- Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare Industry
- Feature Walls Make a Comeback
- Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings
- Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Population Growth
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lspcq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment