Fareportal Wins 2023 Technology of the Year Award for Chatbot AI

New York, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel technology innovator Fareportal, the company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair, CheapOair.CA and OneTravel, today announced it’s received the “2023 Technology of the Year Award” in the annual Excellence in Customer Service awards program conducted by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The award was received in recognition of the AI enhanced customer experience provided by Fareportal’s Chatbot product.

Fareportal’s work in AI supported chat is part of the company’s ongoing initiative to provide continuous improvement in customer support. The work was augmented by insights gained during the global pandemic relating to travel customer needs, when demand for customer support spiked as a result of travel disruptions and created an unprecedented requirement for service.

Werner Kunz-Cho, Fareportal CEO, comments, “Winning this award acknowledges our relentless commitment to create industry first technology to revolutionize the customer experience. We are extremely proud of the entire global Fareportal team for the part they played in bringing CheapOair and OneTravel customers the innovative products and support tools they need to easily create their perfect travel experience.”

The 2023 BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards program recognizes those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success in customer service.

“The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year’s program highlight the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.

For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service awards visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

