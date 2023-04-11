Viemed Healthcare to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. The 2023 conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario on April 25th and 26th. To register for the conference, please visit the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_91703/conference_register.html

During the conference, Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key areas of the Viemed business. Additionally, investors that are registered at the conference will have the ability to request one-on-one meetings with management.

The presentation webcast and presentation slides will be available live and can be accessed through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/vmd.to/3108072

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will remain available for 90 days.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com