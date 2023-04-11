Pixelligent Appoints Dr. Peter Kirlin to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies (Pixelligent) today appointed Dr. Peter Kirlin to its board of directors. Dr. Kirlin succeeds Eugene (Gene) Banucci who retires after five years on the board.



Dr. Kirlin is a consultant and senior advisor to companies in the semiconductor and flat panel display industries. He retired as the Chief Executive Officer of Photronics (PLAB) in 2022, a position he held for seven years after being named president in 2013. He joined Photronics as a Senior Vice President in 2008.

During his 35-year career Dr. Kirlin held senior leadership positions at several public companies including Group Vice President of ATMI, Chief Business Development Officer of Entegris, and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of DuPont Photomasks.

“Peter brings extensive business experience and the disciplines of a public company to Pixelligent,” said President and CEO Craig Bandes. “He has led teams that built global market success for innovative technologies and knows what it takes to develop enduring relationships with tier-one customers. We will benefit greatly from his expertise, wisdom, and his vast international network.”

“I am thrilled to support Craig and his team,” said Kirlin. “It is exciting to see the enabling power of Pixelligent’s innovation shine as customers start integrating the technology into their product designs. The steady momentum not only validates performance; it also reinforces the extensive applications reach for Pixelligent’s technology. The opportunities for Pixelligent are bright and I look forward to helping Craig shape and drive the growth strategy.”

Bandes thanked Banucci for his contribution over the years, adding, “Gene stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us at a pivotal time for Pixelligent. He was a shrewd business counsellor, enthusiastic cheerleader, and a generous mentor. We will miss him and wish him all the best.”

To learn more about Pixelligent Technologies please visit www.pixelligent.com

