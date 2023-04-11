AuditClub Appoints PwC Veteran in Leadership Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center and creator of the innovative auditors-as-a-service model, announced today that Brian Yujuico has been named vice president and senior chief auditor at AuditClub.



In this newly created role, Yujuico, a certified public accountant, will oversee day-to-day activities of the growing team of chief auditors, crew and cadets. He will also drive the growth of the newly introduced assisted entrepreneurship career alternative, AuditClub One, and other strategic company initiatives.

Before joining AuditClub, Yujuico held several leadership roles in the assurance practice at PwC serving a variety of both public and private companies. He later joined the PwC Chief Auditor Network within its National Quality Organization where he advised audit engagement teams across the country on auditing methodology and best practices. In this role, Yujuico assisted with the execution of audit quality initiatives and facilitated accounting and auditing training. He most recently held a technical accounting role at a Fortune 500 financial services company where he helped lead complex implementations of accounting standard updates issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

“It’s an incredible time to join AuditClub in its mission to make accounting and auditing better,” says Yujuico. “I believe the AuditClub model to be a perfect solution to the most important needs of today’s CPA firms and companies. AuditClub member firms enjoy high-quality audit services with the fractional flexibility to access the talent they need to succeed. It’s a model clearly designed for the future of auditing, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

AuditClub also recently welcomed new senior crew member Sharon Gyesi. Gyesi is a certified public accountant licensed in Georgia and Washington, D.C., and also holds a practice license from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. She has six years’ experience as an assistant manager with a Big 4 firm. In her new role Gyesi will provide audit and assurance services to members while coaching junior crew members, a talented group of high school and college students in the inaugural class of AuditClub Academy.

“Our mission to make accounting and auditing better started with the auditors-as-a-service model,” says Chris Vanover, CEO and chief auditor at AuditClub. “Our drive for continuous innovation has led to the creation of AuditClub Academy, a program designed to accelerate professional development for accounting students, and AuditClub One, an assisted entrepreneurship model offering a unique and alternative career opportunity to experienced auditors. The AuditClub vision and our commitment to transform the employee experience resonates with talented, motivated CPAs, and we are fortunate to have Brian, Sharon, and our first-ever class of cadets join AuditClub.”

Accounting firms and companies can learn more about AuditClub membership and subscribe to AuditClub Chiefs or Crew weekly passes by visiting the AuditClub website and scheduling a complimentary introductory meeting by clicking on Get Started.

About AuditClub

AuditClub is transforming how accounting and auditing solutions are delivered by turning the traditional staffing model upside down. Backed by a licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub offers on-demand and fractional access to talent that provides AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance solutions to top 10, regional and local CPA firms and organizations via its subscription model. AuditClub solutions include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for AuditClub

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b4c0c9b-5b49-4049-b111-4eb626523be6