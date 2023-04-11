Bubblr Announces Its Uplist to OTCQB

NEW YORK, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr , Inc. (OTCQB: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on developing an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the future of search and the advancement of a better Internet, announces that last week on Wednesday, April 5th 2023, the Company upgraded from OTC Pink to OTCQB on the OTC Markets.



Steve Morris, the founder and Chief Technology Officer, stated: "We are absolutely delighted to complete the compliance process with OTC, and we are now trading on OTCQB. OTC posted the official announcement on the Company's ticker news tab."

Mr. Morris further stated, "Being quoted on the OTCQB is a major accomplishment for our company, and it provides us with a level of recognition and credibility that is important in today's investment landscape. This represents the culmination of hard work and dedication of our management team to increase our exposure to financial markets and create shareholder value while demonstrating our commitment to transparency and good governance, which we believe gives our partners greater confidence in working with us. Overall, we believe this upgrade is a significant step forward for Bubblr and our mission to develop an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the future of search and the advancement of a better Internet."

About Bubblr, Inc.



Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible,' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Steve Morris

Bubblr Inc.

(646) 814 7184