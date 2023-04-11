Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced its chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, and chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend the 32nd Annual RSA Conference and 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.



Yoran will also ring the NASDAQ closing bell on May 8, 2023, in New York City, in celebration of Tenable’s continued commitment to empowering customers to understand and reduce their cyber risk.

Details for each event are as follows:

32nd Annual RSA Conference

April 24-27, 2023

NASDAQ Closing Bell

May 8, 2023 at 4:00 pm EDT

The 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

May 22-24, 2023

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .