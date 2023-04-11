Agorapulse Dominates G2 Grid® Spring 2023 Reports with 22 Awards

Paris, France, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, a leading provider of social media management software, proudly announces its outstanding achievements in the G2 Grid® Spring 2023 Reports. The company has won 22 awards. This latest win continues to establish Agorapulse’s position as a dominant force in the social media management industry.

With an impressive 17 first-place rankings, Agorapulse demonstrates its dedication to excellence across multiple categories, including Social Media Analytics, Social Media Suites, Social Media Management, Social Media Monitoring, and Hashtag Monitoring.

Agorapulse earned the prestigious recognition of Best Estimated ROI in the Enterprise segment. Its software continues to deliver remarkable results for businesses of all sizes. The company also received multiple Leader and High Performer rankings, confirming its status as an industry frontrunner.

G2, a leading business solutions review platform, bases its rankings on customer satisfaction. It provides genuine insights into the success and efficacy of the solutions it evaluates.

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognized by G2 with such a remarkable showing,” said Emeric Ernoult, co-founder and CEO of Agorapulse. “This shows that our work in bringing powerful ROI-driven tools for social media management is paying off. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that put customer satisfaction at the forefront. This report proves that we’re achieving that."

Learn more about what actual users say on G2’s Agorapulse review page.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

ABOUT G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

